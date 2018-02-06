Preston could see statue built of suffragette Edith Rigby

A statue of suffragette Edith Rigby could be erected in Preston.

Businessman Michael Conlon of Conlon Construction wants to see the famous suffragette honoured.

It comes as today marks the 100-year anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

Speaking to the BBC Mr Conlon said: "It seemed obvious to me. We've got a centenary, we've got a famous women in Preston and and it seemed fitting to me that a statue was erected of Edith Rigby.

"I'm a father of two daughters and in this day and age we need to make amend we have an historical woman we're in a centenary year why don't we do something about it."

Mr Conlon also said that he had been in touch with Preston mayoress Trisha Rollo who held a committee meeting yesterday to discuss a memorial to Edith Rigby.

As a result of the meeting a committee is being formed for the purpose and a bank account is to be set up.

"The controversy comes as to where it should be placed," said Mr Conlon. "I think there's an obvious place. She lived for most of her life on Winckley Square.

"We already have a statue there of Sir Robert Peel on one side looking up Cross Street and wouldn't it be nice to reflect that on the other side of the park with a historical women - Edith Rigby looking down Garden Street."