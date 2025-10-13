Residents in one part of Preston have the chance to elect a new councillor to represent them this week.

A by-election is being held for the Ashton ward on Preston City Council on Thursday (16th October).

It follows the resignation of Labour’s Robert Boswell last month, which created a vacancy in the three-member patch.

Polling stations are open for voting between 7am and 10pm - and voters must present an approved form of photo ID in order to cast their ballot. Postal votes must be returned in time to arrive before the poll closes.

The Ashton ward lies within the blue-bordered areas, labelled AS1-AS6 | Ordnance Survey/Preston City Council

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) invited the six candidates contesting the vacant seat to make their pitch to voters, in 200 words. This is what they had to say:

ARAN BAILEY (Independent)

“I have lived in the Ashton ward for the last 18 years. I have raised my family here, my child has gone to local schools, my family enjoys our local parks and we share, like all local voters, all the things that make Ashton great - as well as the common problems we face.

“I’m standing to give local people a voice.

“I share our concerns about anti-social behaviour, the impact of HMO housing, the decline of local services and the threat to our parks and green spaces.

“But I don’t want to make false promises. I don’t want to sell you a lie: I’m not claiming that if you ‘vote for me everything in life will be ok’.

“The problems we face are a direct consequence of the decisions made by the establishment politicians over the last decade. Each of them have promoted ‘austerity’ which means cuts to services and a decline in our standard of living.

“So I can’t promise that a vote for me will immediately make things better. But I do promise I will be an active representative of the community.

“I’ll take up your individual problems. I’ll speak out for Ashton. And I’ll be a campaigning voice for all of you.”

KEVIN BROCKBANK (Conservative Party)

The Local Democracy Reporting Service was unable to reach the candidate to secure a submission for this piece before publication. If one is later received, it will be added here.

ANN COWELL (Independent)

“As some people may not know, this is my third time standing locally as an independent candidate, standing twice last year in Lea and Larches ward, after campaigning to save Ashton Park initially gave me the incentive to get involved in local politics.

“When the by-election was called in my home ward of Ashton, then of course I had to try again. I have lived in Ashton my whole life and care very much for our community and our local area.

“Looking after our green spaces is high on my agenda but I also want to do this so I can take forward the thoughts and concerns of the local people and be the voice for them when it really matters. The residents will always come first in my book. I stand for fairness, openness, honesty and integrity.

“As an independent, it is difficult to promote yourself as you stand alone both physically and financially. I may not be able to compete with the big parties' promotional campaigns, but having previously worked for the council, I believe I have the know-how, the passion, a strong work ethic and a sense of principle to represent our community to the best of my ability if they elect me.”

RONAN HODGSON (Liberal Democrats)

“I’m a proud Ashton ward resident, and I’m standing as your Liberal Democrat candidate to make our community better for all residents.

“With Labour and the Conservatives collapsing in support across the UK, the only party that can beat Reform in this by-election are the Lib Dems, just like we did in the vast majority of Ashton ward in May 2025.

“Reform’s decision last week to cancel the new Preston high school is a hammer blow to the community. The only party to even challenge the decision was the Liberal Democrats. All the others - Labour, Tories, Greens and the Independents - didn’t even ask one question about it.

“I’ll continue the local Lib Dem fight for better play areas, scrap the unpopular bus gate and stop Preston Labour wasting millions of pounds of your money on pet projects like setting up their own bank.

“I’m fighting against Reform’s plans to bring back fracking. We must not just protect our parks and green spaces but enhance them. That’s why the Lib Dems proudly fought alongside Ashton residents to defeat Labour’s reckless plans to ruin Ashton Park.

“I’m here to roll up my sleeves and stand up for our community.

“I hope you will trust me with your vote on Thursday.”

MARK ROUTLEDGE (Labour) .

“I'm Preston born and bred and previously lived in Ashton for many years. You may also remember me as your Ashton councillor for 14 years prior to 2021.

“Whilst I represented Ashton, I dealt with a great number of cases for residents, including installing alley gates and making Ashton’s roads safer. I have unique experience as a local community campaigner and I am now hungry to serve Ashton once again as your Labour representative.

“Preston’s Labour council is doing some amazing things including banning new HMOs in the ward, bringing empty homes back into use and improving facilities at Ashton and Haslam parks.

“If I am elected, I will work alongside Ashton’s Labour team to focus on addressing many of the concerns residents have raised such as fly tipping, empty properties, HMOs and highway issues.

“As a councillor, I have a track record of getting things done and being available whenever required, as well as attending PACT meetings, supporting community groups and campaigning on local issues.

“I am regarded as a credible candidate with years of councillor experience and a sound knowledge of Ashton, I am ready to once again be Ashton’s voice in the council chamber.

“Please support me this Thursday, I won't let you down.”

LEE SLATER (Reform UK)

“As a candidate for Ashton, I am only a small part of the bigger picture.

“Locally, we have far too many HMO's which are destroying communities. We should focus more on creating family-friendly neighbourhoods.

“Preston's heritage is being ignored and left to decay - we need to preserve Preston's historical buildings

“Reform is winning in all parts of the UK - from grassroots working class people who are tired of the same old political system.

“These are the people who are making a stand to give Britain the future we deserve.

“Current government policies are failing us:

• CRIME ON THE INCREASE

The government is turning a blind eye to crime. Police is underfunded, over-stretched and spend far too much time on paperwork, rather than tackling crime.

• EDUCATION SYSTEM IS BROKEN

Schools need to go back to the basic 3 ‘R’s (Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic), the foundation of successful education that has served us well for decades. We need to eliminate ‘Woke’ Ideology, which is having a negative effect on the lives of our children

.• ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS SPIRALING OUT OF CONTROL

Legal immigration is effective when it attracts individuals with the skills and expertise needed to strengthen the economy.”