Labour comfortably retained control of the council, which elected 17 of its 48 members on Thursday.
RESULT OF CONTESTED SEATS
Labour – 11
Conservatives – 3
Lib Dems – 3
Green Party – 0
OVERALL COUNCIL COMPOSITION
Labour – 30
Conservatives – 11
Lib Dems – 7
ASHTON (LAB HOLD)
Robert Boswell (INC/CAB) – Labour - 1,249 votes
Jeremy Dable – Lib Dem - 183 votes
Tracy Slater – Conservatives - 490 votes
BROOKFIELD (LAB HOLD x2)
Mel Close – Labour - 793 votes (to serve four-year term)
Sandra Finch – Lib Dem - 126 votes
Mary Kudi - Conservatives - 272 votes
Naoimh McMahon – Labour - 723 votes (to serve one-year term)
Cristina Mylroie – Lib Dem - 88 votes
Bowen Perryman – Conservatives - 258 votes
CADLEY (LIB DEM HOLD)
Phoenix Adair – Lib Dem - 1,069 votes
Takhsin Akhtar - Labour – 542 votes
Paul Balshaw – Conservatives - 500 votes
CITY CENTRE (LAB HOLD)
Lynne Brooks – Labour - 1,099 votes
Christopher Finch – Lib Dem - 136 votes
Andy Pratt – Conservatives - 308 votes
DEEPDALE (LAB HOLD)
Zafar Coupland (INC) – Labour - 1,664 votes
Jurgen Voges – Lib Dem - 87 votes
Nilli Williamson – Conservatives - 104 votes
FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD (LAB HOLD)
John Rutter – Lib Dem - 101 votes
Ishaq Vaez – Conservatives - 235 votes
Valerie Wise – Labour - 1,375 votes
GARRISON (LAB HOLD)
Amber Afzal – Labour - 1,218 votes
Lakwinder Singh – Conservatives - 614 votes
Mike Turner – Lib Dem - 361 votes
GREYFRIARS (LIB DEM HOLD)
Sean Aldridge – Conservatives - 817 votes
Fiona Duke – Lib Dem - 1,206 votes
Mark Routledge – Labour - 572 votes
INGOL AND COTTAM (LIB DEM HOLD)
Neil Darby (INC) - Lib Dem - 1,283 votes
Connor Dwyer – Labour - 346 votes
Carolyn Gibson – Conservatives - 694 votes
LEA AND LARCHES (LAB HOLD)
David Borrow (INC/CAB) – Labour - 961 votes
Edward Craven – Lib Dem - 190 votes
Scott Rainford – Conservatives - 472 votes
PLUNGINGTON (LAB HOLD)
Pav Akhtar (INC) – Labour - 814 votes
Pamela Homer – Conservatives - 207 votes
Rebecca Potter – Lib Dem - 130 votes
PRESTON RURAL EAST (CON HOLD)
Ahmed James – Labour - 543 votes
Peter Lawrence – Lib Dem - 351 votes
Stephen Whittam – Conservatives - 1,188 votes
PRESTON RURAL NORTH (CON HOLD)
Daniel Guise – Lib Dem - 323 votes
Adam Sarwar – Labour - 417 votes
Stephen Thompson – Conservatives - 941 votes
RIBBLETON (LAB HOLD)
Luke Bosman – Lib Dem - 125 votes
Jonty Campbell – Conservatives - 251 votes
Jonathan Saksena (INC) – Labour - 664 votes
SHAROE GREEN (CON HOLD)
Helen Disley – Green Party - 178 votes
Maxwell Green (INC) – Conservatives - 853 votes
George Kulbacki – Lib Dem - 611 votes
Samir Vohra – Labour - 690 votes
ST. MATTHEW’S (LAB HOLD)
Colin Homer – Conservatives - 143 votes
Joanne Joyner – Lib Dem - 72 votes
Jade Morgan (INC) – Labour - 963 votes
Key:
INC – denotes incumbent
CAB – denotes current cabinet member