Preston City Council local elections 2022: results in full

It was a case of ‘as you were’ following this year’s local elections in Preston, with not a single seat changing hands.

By Paul Faulkner
Friday, 6th May 2022, 2:10 am
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 7:20 am

Labour comfortably retained control of the council, which elected 17 of its 48 members on Thursday.

RESULT OF CONTESTED SEATS

Labour – 11

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The final result was declared just before 4am

Conservatives – 3

Lib Dems – 3

Green Party – 0

OVERALL COUNCIL COMPOSITION

Labour – 30

Conservatives – 11

Lib Dems – 7

ASHTON (LAB HOLD)

Robert Boswell (INC/CAB) – Labour - 1,249 votes

Jeremy Dable – Lib Dem - 183 votes

Tracy Slater – Conservatives - 490 votes

BROOKFIELD (LAB HOLD x2)

Mel Close – Labour - 793 votes (to serve four-year term)

Sandra Finch – Lib Dem - 126 votes

Mary Kudi - Conservatives - 272 votes

Naoimh McMahon – Labour - 723 votes (to serve one-year term)

Cristina Mylroie – Lib Dem - 88 votes

Bowen Perryman – Conservatives - 258 votes

CADLEY (LIB DEM HOLD)

Phoenix Adair – Lib Dem - 1,069 votes

Takhsin Akhtar - Labour – 542 votes

Paul Balshaw – Conservatives - 500 votes

CITY CENTRE (LAB HOLD)

Lynne Brooks – Labour - 1,099 votes

Christopher Finch – Lib Dem - 136 votes

Andy Pratt – Conservatives - 308 votes

DEEPDALE (LAB HOLD)

Zafar Coupland (INC) – Labour - 1,664 votes

Jurgen Voges – Lib Dem - 87 votes

Nilli Williamson – Conservatives - 104 votes

FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD (LAB HOLD)

John Rutter – Lib Dem - 101 votes

Ishaq Vaez – Conservatives - 235 votes

Valerie Wise – Labour - 1,375 votes

GARRISON (LAB HOLD)

Amber Afzal – Labour - 1,218 votes

Lakwinder Singh – Conservatives - 614 votes

Mike Turner – Lib Dem - 361 votes

GREYFRIARS (LIB DEM HOLD)

Sean Aldridge – Conservatives - 817 votes

Fiona Duke – Lib Dem - 1,206 votes

Mark Routledge – Labour - 572 votes

INGOL AND COTTAM (LIB DEM HOLD)

Neil Darby (INC) - Lib Dem - 1,283 votes

Connor Dwyer – Labour - 346 votes

Carolyn Gibson – Conservatives - 694 votes

LEA AND LARCHES (LAB HOLD)

David Borrow (INC/CAB) – Labour - 961 votes

Edward Craven – Lib Dem - 190 votes

Scott Rainford – Conservatives - 472 votes

PLUNGINGTON (LAB HOLD)

Pav Akhtar (INC) – Labour - 814 votes

Pamela Homer – Conservatives - 207 votes

Rebecca Potter – Lib Dem - 130 votes

PRESTON RURAL EAST (CON HOLD)

Ahmed James – Labour - 543 votes

Peter Lawrence – Lib Dem - 351 votes

Stephen Whittam – Conservatives - 1,188 votes

PRESTON RURAL NORTH (CON HOLD)

Daniel Guise – Lib Dem - 323 votes

Adam Sarwar – Labour - 417 votes

Stephen Thompson – Conservatives - 941 votes

RIBBLETON (LAB HOLD)

Luke Bosman – Lib Dem - 125 votes

Jonty Campbell – Conservatives - 251 votes

Jonathan Saksena (INC) – Labour - 664 votes

SHAROE GREEN (CON HOLD)

Helen Disley – Green Party - 178 votes

Maxwell Green (INC) – Conservatives - 853 votes

George Kulbacki – Lib Dem - 611 votes

Samir Vohra – Labour - 690 votes

ST. MATTHEW’S (LAB HOLD)

Colin Homer – Conservatives - 143 votes

Joanne Joyner – Lib Dem - 72 votes

Jade Morgan (INC) – Labour - 963 votes

Key:

INC – denotes incumbent

CAB – denotes current cabinet member

ConservativesPrestonPreston City Council