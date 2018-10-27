Preston Christmas Lights Switch On 2018: Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd leads all star line-up

Have your say

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd – alias David Platt – is among the stars lined up for this year’s Christmas Lights switch-on in Preston.

Also in a packed Christmas Concert are TV and singing stars on a bill sure to please all the family.

Jack P. Shepherd

Preston’s Christmas cracker officially launches with the ever​-​popular Christmas Concert and Switch On, from 5.45pm on Saturday ​November 24​on the Flag Market.

The event​ ie being sponsored by Preston’s Shankly Hotel, The Fishergate Shopping Centre and Preston’s College​.

The line-up includes:

• Children’s TV favourite Andy Day (CBeebies, BAFTA Nominated; programmes include ‘Andy’s Wild Adventures’ and ‘Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures’)

X Factor star Charlotte Lilly

• Corrie’s David Platt, actor, Jack P Shepherd, (almost two-decades on Coronation Street, crowned ‘Best Soap Actor’ at British Soap Awards 2018)

• The original lead singer of Rose Royce Gwen Dickey (Car Wash, Wishing On A Star, If It’s Love You’re After),

• B*Witched’s Edele Lynch (C’est la vie, Rollercoaster, Blame It On The Weatherman),

• ​The Opera Guy

The Opera Guy

​• Preston’s Charlotte Lily, who starred on the X Factor

• Soul sensation Renee Mare and the cast of Cinderella at Preston’s Guild Hall.

The event, which annually attracts thousands of people, is being arranged by Preston BID in partnership with Smooth Radio North West.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “The Christmas Concert and Switch On is a huge event in the city’s calendar, it’s always one of the busiest.

Andy Day

​“Every year we are blown away by the sheer number of families who come to support and enjoy the event, which officially starts Christmas in Preston​​;

“This year’s event has a little something for everyone and is set to be a great evening”.

“We are delighted to be working on behalf of city centre organisations, and sponsors who fund this event, and would encourage Prestonians to shop locally over the festive period”.