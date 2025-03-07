Potholes: here are all the roads in Lancashire to be resurfaced this year

Lancashire highways bosses have revealed they plan to carry out 126 road resurfacing schemes over the next 12 months.

The list is more than 40 percent longer than the equivalent job sheet last year after cash injections from both Lancashire County Council and the government added a combined £27.3m to the amount that would otherwise have been available.

The total number of roads that will be repaired is dozens greater than the project tally, because several of the schemes involve work on more than one route.

The pre-planned upgrades are in addition to the day-to-day repairs that will be undertaken as and when individual defects - like individual potholes - occur during the course of the year.

The projects cover only the county council area, with Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils each having their own highways plans.

As in previous years, the works are a combination of full resurfacing and so-called ‘surface dressing’, a special process that not only improves the condition of carriageways, but seals them to prevent future damage caused by water entering cracks in the road.

County Hall’s highways maintenance budget for 2025/26 amounts to £61.8m. That includes £15m taken from the extra £45m the authority allocated to Lancashire’s roads over the next three years at its budget last week, plus £12.3m announced by the government in December as part of a nationwide funding boost.

Overall, £19.7m from the total cash pot has been earmarked for pre-determined works to both roads and footpaths, while £27.9m is reserved for the “reactive” maintenance needed to deal with defects which appear unexpectedly.

As the county council fixes all potholes that are more than 40mm deep, that aspect of its highways budget will be dictated by demand - and so could end up being larger than currently anticipated, requiring some of the other planned works to be "deprioritized" and rolled into future years.

The remainder of the money will be used to cover the cost of repairs to bridges and other structures (£6.6m), drainage issues (£1.8m) and the replacement of streetlamps (£4.6m) and traffic lights (£572k).

Lancaster is line for the greatest number of pre-planned road repairs, with 16 schemes in total, followed by West Lancashire, which will get 15 and Wyre 13. Meanwhile, Chorley and Hyndburn will see the fewest - getting six each.

Conservative cabinet member for highways and transport Rupert Swarbrick told the cabinet meeting at which the funding allocations were approved that he understood why some councillors may be unhappy that they did not have a particular scheme planned for a road in their area.

However, he stressed that the repair programme was “driven by the data”, meaning the authority was not “open to be[ing] lobbied” on the subject.

County Cllr Swarbrick also reminded members that there had been cross-party support for the authority’s transport asset management plan which was brought in under a Labour administration a decade ago and set out a 15-year set of priorities for road maintenance, designed to improve the overall condition of the county’s roads. That policy is about to enter its third and final phase, details of which have yet to be published.

Labour opposition group leader Matthew Tomlinson acknowledged his group’s backing of the plan, but echoed the sentiment that it may lead to "frustrations" over certain roads amongst some members. He also emphasised the government’s contribution to the bolstered budget for Lancashire's highways this year - but welcomed the county council’s investment as well.

Cabinet members were also presented with a list of a further 41 resurfacing schemes that have been costed, but for which funding has not yet been set aside.

Deputy county council leader Alan Vincent said he would consider bringing forward a greater share of the authority's extra £45m-over-three years than the £15m so far allocated, in order to take advantage of “opportunities to accelerate” work where it was both possible and "financially sensible” to do so.

In a statement after the meeting, County Cllr Swarbrick said of the highways maintenance programme: "This significant investment reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that Lancashire's roads – which support more than 4.6 million journeys every day – are safe, reliable, and fit for purpose for everyone.

"Improving our roads is our number one priority - that's why we're committing £45m over the next three years on top of our 2025/26 allocation from the Department for Transport.

"This funding will allow us to plan and execute more comprehensive improvements, addressing both immediate repairs and proactive maintenance.

"I would like to thank residents in advance for their continued support and patience while we roll out this ambitious maintenance programme.

"We will continue to carry out reactive repairs alongside these schemes and you can help us more effectively prioritise our work by reporting faults via our website."

WHICH ROADS ARE BEING RESURFACED?

This is a district-by-district breakdown of all the planned projects in the format: road name - county council division - nature of work

Lancashire County Council says the list is subject to change if budgets or circumstances demand it.

Burnley

A6114 Queen Victoria Road - Burnley Central East - resurfacing Belvedere Road/Ormerod Road junction and Eastern Avenue/Widow Hill Road junction

A6114 Queen Victoria Road - Burnley Central East - surface dressing from Harry Potts Way to Briercliffe Road roundabout

B6238 Burnley Road East - Rossendale East - resurfacing northwards from Shaw Clough Road and southwards from Tom Lane

Bank Parade - Burnley Central East - resurfacing from Parker Street to Bridge Street

Brunshaw Avenue - Burnley Central East - resurfacing from Brunshaw Road to Redlees Road

Brunshaw Avenue/Rimington Ave - Burnley Central East - surface dressing of Brunshaw Avenue from house no.28 to Red Lees Road; and Rimington Ave from Brunshaw Avenue to Brunshaw Road)

Culshaw Street - Burnley Central East - resurfacing full length

Ightenhill Park Lane - Burnley Central West - resurfacing from junction with Padiham Road to junction with Quarry Bank Street

Ightenhill Park Lane - Burnley Central West - surface dressing from Quarry Bank Street to property no.49

Queens Park Road/ Ridge Avenue Burnley Central East - surface dressing of full lengths

Chorley

A6 Preston Road - Clayton with Whittle - resurfacing Royton Drive roundabout and from Buckshaw Avenue traffic lights to between lampost nos. 332 and 331

A6 Preston Road - Clayton with Whittle - surface dressing from Factory Lane to the Millennium Way roundabout

A49 Wigan Road - Clayton with Whittle - resurfacing of Wigan Road/Lancaster Road junction approaches

German Lane - Chorley Rural West - resurfacing from layby to Yarrow Farm gates

German Lane - Chorley Rural West - surface dressing from A49 Wigan Road to the layby at the end of the road and from the give way markings at the splitter to outside Manor House Farm

Salt Pit Lane - Chorley Rural West - surface dressing from Blue Stone Lane to Ridley Lane

Fylde

A583 Blackpool Road - Fylde East - surface dressing from Lea Gate Hotel to junction with A584 Preston New Road and from junction with A584 Preston New Road to junction with Preston Old Road

Albany Road - Lytham - resurfacing from Worsley Road to Blackpool Road

Blackpool Old Road - Fylde West - resurfacing full length

Cambridge Road/Ansdell Road South/Windsor Road - Lyrham - surface dressing of Cambridge Road/Ansdell Rd from Church Road/Blackpool Road junction to Clifton Drive; and of Windsor Road from Ansdell Road South to Woodlands Road

Chain Cane - Fylde West - resurfacing from Bibby Drive to Mythop Road

Kilgrimol Gardens/Salcombe Road/Sidmouth Road - St Annes North - surface dressing of full lengths

Meagles Road - Fylde West - resurfacing full length

Norfolk Road/Talbot Road/Wykeham Road/Bellingham Road - Lytham - surface dressing of full lengths

Park Lane and surrounding roads - Fylde East - surface dressing of full lengths of Park Lane, Greenhill Avenue, Ravenglass Close, Eskdale Drive, Santon Close, Alexandra Road and Derby Road

Smithy Lane - Fylde West - surface dressing from Albany Rd to Heyhouses Lane

Snowdon Road - St Annes - resurfacing adopted Section

Hyndburn

B6535 Blackburn Road - Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le Moors - resurfacing from Queen Street to Willow Street

Abbey Street - Accrington South - resurfacing from Avenue Parade to A680 Abbey Street

Fairfield Street - Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central - surface dressing from Exchange Street to Mayfield Avenue

Hollins Lane - Accrington South - resurfacing from Royds Avenue to Manchester Road

Royds Street - Accrington South - resurfacing from Clements Street to Hollins Lane

Waverley Road - Accrington South - resurfacing full length

Lancaster

A6 Preston Lancaster Road - Lancaster South East - resurfacing A6/Salford Road/Stoney Lane junction and A6/Hazelrigg Lane junction

A6 Preston Lancaster Road - Lancaster South East - surface dressing of six sections from the M6 junction 33 roundabout to the A588 Ashton Road roundabout

A589 Lancaster Road - Morecambe South - resurfacing of Torrisholme roundabout (shrimp roundabout)

B5321 Torrisholme Road - Skerton - resurfacing from Barley Cop Lane to roundabout at West Drive

Cedar Road - Lancaster Central - resurfacing full length

Eastgate - Morecambe South - resurfacing from Middlegate to Northgate

Hawarden Avenue - Morecambe South - resurfacing full length

Kingsway - Heysham - resurfacing from Sugham Lane to Heysham Mossgate Road

Lentworth Drive - r Lancaster South - resurfacing from Hala Road to Barton Road

Middlegate - Morecambe - resurfacing from unit 15 to end of road

Rochester Avenue - Morecambe South - resurfacing full length

Stoney Lane - Lancaster Rural East - resurfacing from junction with Main Street, eastwards to house no. 23

Tibicar Drive East - Heysham - resurfacing from Oxcliffe Road to Rylstone Drive

Westcliffe Drive - Morecambe South - surface dressing from Oxcliffe Road to Westgate

Westminster Road/Westminster Avenue - Morecambe Central - surface dressing from Fairfield Road to Regent Road and from Regent Road to Balmoral Road

Whitegate - Morecambe South - resurfacing from Northgate to end of road

Pendle

A6068 Keighley Road - Pendle Rural - resurfacing of Keighley Road roundabout

A682 Gisburn Road - Pendle Rural - resurfacing of bend at Blacko Laithe Farm junction with Wheat Head Lane

Back Lane - Pendle Hill - surface dressing from Back Lane/Stump Hall Road to house no.19

Bradley Road - Brierfield and Nelson West - resurfacing from Scotland Road to Bradley Road East

Junction Street - Pendle Central - resurfacing around Regent Street

Meadow Close - Pendle Hill - resurfacing full length

Stump Hall Road - Pendle Hill - surface dressing from Padiham Road to Guide Lane

Valley Road - Pendle Rural - resurfacing from Rainhall Road to Wellhouse Road

Woodlands Road - Nelson East - resurfacing full length

Preston

B5254 Guild Way - Preston City - resurfacing of junction of Strand Road/Guild Way

B6242 Andertons Way/Longsands Lane - Preston East - surface dressing from Eastway roundabout to Fulwood Row roundabout

B6243 Ribbleton Avenue - Preston East - surface dressing from Bluebell Way roundabout to the mini-roundabout at Gamull Lane and from there to property no. 198

A582 Watery Lane - Preston South West - resurfacing of junction and approaches at Riversway and Pedders Lane

Black Bull Lane - Preston Central West - resurfacing from Lytham Road to Cadley Causeway

Broadgate/Winckley Road/Ardee Road - Preston City - surface dressing from house no.1 to no.64 Broadgate, from Broadgate junction to house no.61 Winckley Road and the full length of Ardee Rd

Chester Road and surrounding area - Preston South East - surface dressing

Cottam Avenue - Preston West - surface dressing from Tag Lane to property no.53

Egerton Road - Preston South West - resurfacing full length

Goosnargh Lane - Preston Rural - resurfacing from Mill Lane to west of Willow Grove

Sandy Lane - Preston Rural - resurfacing from Hoyles Lane to Tabley Lane

Ribble Valley

A59 Whalley Clitheroe Bypass - Ribble Valley South West - surface dressing from Whalley roundabout to thejunction with Ribchester Road

B6246 Mitton Road - Ribble Valley North East - resurfacing from and including roundabout junction with King Street to outside house no. 32 Mitton Road

B6246 Mitton Road - surface dressing from house no. 32 Mitton Road to the B6243 Whalley Rd B6243. Ribble Valley Ribble Valley North East

Chipping Road - Longridge with Bowland - surface dressing from house no. 81 Inglewhite Road to Hesketh Lane, adjacent to junction with Up Bedlam Road

Four Acre - Longridge with Bowland - resurfacing from Lane Hope Lane to cattle grid

Pendleton Road - Ribble Valley North East - surface dressing from Main Street to 30 meres after Wiswell Eaves Farm entrance

Stump Cross Lane - Ribble Valley North East - resurfacing full length

Whins Lane - Ribble Valley North East - surface dressing from Trapp Lane to A6068 Barrowford Road

Woodcrest - Ribble Valley South West - resurfacing full length from Knowsley Road

Rossendale

A682 St Mary’s Way - Rossendale South - resurfacing from St Mary’s roundabout to Newchurch Road

A681 Newchurch Road - Rossendale East - resurfacing from New Line to Henrietta Street

Bury Road - Rossendale South - resurfacing of mini-roundabout and approaches

Chestnut Drive - Rossendale South - resurfacing from Cherry Crescent to Lavender Hill

Hazel Grove - Whitworth and Bacup - resurfacing full length

Hoghton Avenue and Walton Close - Whitworth and Bacup - resurfacing full lengths

Lancaster Avenue - Rossendale West - resurfacing full length

Rockliffe Road - Rossendale East - resurfacing from Market Street to Rockliffe Lane

Sandown Road - Rossendale South - resurfacing full length

Top Barn Lane - Mid Rossendale - resurfacing from Newchurch Road to end of road

South Ribble

A59 Liverpool Road - Penwortham West - resurfacing of roundabout

A59 Liverpool Road - Penwortham West - surface dressing John Horricks Way to roundabout

A59 Longton Bypass - South Ribble West - resurfacing of Longton Bypass/Liverpool Road roundabout and approaches

Broadfield Drive - Leyland Central - resurfacing from lamppost no. 33 to just past West Paddock

Broadfield Drive - Leyland Central - surface dressing of two sections: from Golden Hill Lane to Woodlea Road and from lamppost no.1 to the end at the mini-roundabout

Western Drive and surrounding roads - Leyland Central - surface dressing of Western Drive, Cowling Lane, Mellor Road, Houghton Road, Kirkham Close, Jackson Road, Fairhaven Road, Grange Road, Inskip Road and Dever Avenue.

Willow Tree Crescent - Leyland Central - resurfacing full length, including entry to Houghton Lane

West Lancashire

A577 Dingle Road - Skelmersdale East - resurfacing from College Road to Tithebarn Street West

A577 Ormskirk Road - Skelmersdale East - resurfacing from Newgate Road roundabout to Dearden Way roundabout, including Ravenhead Drive entry

A577 Parliament Street - Skelmersdale East - resurfacing from Lafford Lane to School Lane

A5147 Gorsuch Lane/Delph Lane/Mairscough Lane - West Lancashire West - surface dressing from junction with Southport Road to Brook Villa

A5209 - Burscough and Rufford - resurfacing of Briars Lane and Square Lane from Delph Drive to lamppost no. 4 on Square Lane

A570 Derby Street West - Ormskirk - resurfacing from house no.4 to Southport Road

A59 Holborn Hill - Ormskirk - resurfacing of roundabout and St James Road approach

Charnleys Lane - West Lancashire North - resurfacing from Vicarage Lane for 697 metres

Cut Lane - West Lancashire West - surface dressing from Asmall Lane to Narrow Lane

Elmridge - Skelmersdale Central - resurfacing full length

Manse Avenue - Skelmersdale East - resurfacing full length

Mossy Lea Road - Skelmersdale East - resurfacing from Boundary Lane to the petrol station

Plex Moss Lane - West Lancashire West - resurfacing sections

Sutton Avenue - West Lancashire North - resurfacing from Hesketh Lane to River View

Tootle Lane - Burscough and Rufford - surface dressing from Brick Kiln Lane/Cousins Lane to Curlew Lane/Mere Lane

Wyre

Alexandra Road - Thornton and Hambleton - resurfacing from Victoria Road East to Belvedere Road

Arthurs Lane/Sunderlands Avenue - Thornton and Hambleton - resurfacing full lengths

Bradshaw Lane - Wyre Rural Central - resurfacing full length

Cumberland Avenue - Cleveleys East - resurfacing from Blaydon Avenue to Northumberland Avenue

Cumberland Avenue and surrounding roads - Cleveleys East - surface dressing of sections of Cumberland Ave, Central Avenue North and Northumberland Avenue; Ringway from Northumberland Ave to house no. 64; Hexham Ave, Oxenholme Ave, Seaton Ave and Cleveleys Avenue

Dimples Lane - Wyre Rural East - repairs to carriageway edge

Grange Road - Fleetwood East - resurfacing from Princes Way to Broadway roundabout

Gubberford Lane - Wyre Rural East - resurfacing from Lancaster New Road to Woodlands View

Moss Side Lane/Moss Edge Lane - Thornton and Hambleton - resurfacing from Pump House dwelling to Primrose Cottage

Moss Lane West Lancashire North - resurfacing from Taylors Meanygate to the church

New Lane - Cleveleys South and Carleton - resurfacing from Fleetwood Road South to Egerton Cottage

Skipton Avenue/Heaton Close/Bolton Avenue - Cleveleys South and Carleton - resurfacing full lengths of Skipton Avenue and Heaton Close and Bolton Avenue from Skipton Avenue to outside house no. 31

Yewlands Drive - Wyre Rural - resurfacing full length

Source: Lancashire County Council (list excludes three of the total 126 schemes, which refer to the same type of work on the same stretch of road as one of the above projects, but where the funding has been identified in two separate allocations)