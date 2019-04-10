Plans to transform Unicorn pub in Preston into student accommodation and build block of flats

Another watering hole in Preston could be on the way to be adapted for student accommodation.

The Unicorn in North Road will be following in the footsteps of many other former pubs if town planners give the go ahead for the conversion.

Plans show that applicant Ebrahim Bassa of HMV North hopes to convert the former public house to create five student rooms on the first floor and communal space on the ground floor.

The firm also wants to build a three to five-storey building made up of 123 student accommodation studios, with a roof terrace and a bicycle storage area.

The block of flats is proposed to go between the Unicorn Pub and the Moorbrook Pub and would be set back from North Road.

Builders have outlined plans for a courtyard between the Unicorn Pub and the new build for students. The proposed development will be ‘car free’ with no parking provisions within the site.