Plan to pull down old Preston phone exchange - and this is what could replace it

A 70-year-old telephone exchange building in Preston could be flattened to make way for apartments.

The four-storey premises, on St. Thomas’ Road – off Garstang Road, close to the University of Lancashire – was converted into student accommodation back in 2001.

However, plans have now been lodged to demolish the 42-bed block and replace it with a more modern development of 31 residential properties.

The former telephone exchange on St Thomas' Road became student accommodation, currently known as The Box, almost 25 years ago - and is now set to be flattened | Google

Documents submitted to Preston City Council planners describe the building as “not contribut[ing] positively to the area [and] causing considerable damage”.

They add that it is “an anomaly”, stating: “As a result, any development on the site will greatly enhance the current conditions.

“The ground floor is currently in poor condition, with no active frontages, boarded-up windows and tall walls enclosing the site.

“The proposed development will aim to enhance the area by providing a more vibrant and attractive frontage, contributing to a livelier and more improved street scene.”

How the proposed new apartment block would look | David Cox Architects

The plans have been put forward by applicants Premier Ground Rents No. 7 Ltd..

The firm has sought advice from council planning officers spanning two years.

During that time, the blueprint for the plot has been amended after concerns were expressed over what would have been an increase in the mass of the new building compared to the one it is intended to replace.

The heights of the two, however, are broadly similar – in spite of the proposed new property being six storeys tall.

The telephone exchange was built at some point in the 1950s.