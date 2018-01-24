North Preston's housing boom keeps on roaring with more than 70 new homes on their way

More than 70 new homes and a retail centre will soon be on their way as North Preston’s housing boom continues.

The plans, for land west of Holly House Barn in Garstang Road, Barton, were given outline planning permission earlier this month by Wyre Council planning officers.

In a document to Wyre Council, planning agents Emery Planning Partnership said the development would result in “a number of significant and overriding economic and social benefits” including a general convenience store for the use of existing and new residents.

Opposition has come from the likes of Myerscough and Bilsborrow Parish Councils, who see the development as unacceptable and having a severe impact on local road links.

In a letter to Wyre Council, clerk to Barton Parish Council, Melissa Thorpe, said that “the development would cause increased congestion on the A6” and that there is a “lack of facilities including schools, doctors, dentists and other important services”.

The approval is subject to a Section 106 legal agreement, which will “secure appropriate financial contributions towards local education, sustainable travel, public footpath and highway improvement works”.

Lancashire County Council noted that 27 additional primary school places could emerge, warranting a financial contribution of around £360,000.

Applicants Wainhomes Ltd now have three years to submit detailed plans regarding the sites appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

The approved plans follow planning officials rejecting a housing plot for 34 homes on land just north of the application site.