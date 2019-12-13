No surprises in Preston as the city votes Red

Preston has voted Red with a clear win for the city’s incumbent Labour MP Mark Hendrick.

It means Sir Mark will be going into his 20th year as a Member of Parliament for Preston, having been voted in initially at the turn of the century.

But his margin of victory is smaller than two years ago when he secured his party’s highest ever share of the vote in the city in the 2017 election at 68 per cent.

He claimed 20,870 votes - 12,146 more than his Conservative competition Michele Scott.

Turnout in the city was lower than the last General Election at 56.8 per cent. When the country went to the people in 2017 the turnout in Preston was 61.7 per cent.

As the count got underway in Preston the mood of the Labour group was sombre following the prediction of a Conservative landslide majority in the exit poll.

The party was sure that its seat was safe in Preston but watching the national picture unfold dampened their mood.

Results:

Labour: 20,870

Conservatives: 8,724

Brexit Party: 1799

Lib Dems: 1737

Green Party: 660