New plan to save old Preston pub put on the table

Revised plans to partially demolish a 225-year-old Preston pub – leaving a substantial part of it standing for an alternative future use – will be considered by councillors next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston City Council had intended to flatten The Tithebarn in its entirety, after it was deemed to be in a dangerous condition.

Part of the former Tithebarn pub can be salvaged, according to the Preserving Preston's Heritage group | Google

The disused city centre hostelry – on the corner of Tithebarn Street and Lord Street – served its last customers in February 2016. The venue looked set to be wiped from the map following the results of structural surveys commissioned by the local authority, which now owns the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the demolition plan prompted disquiet from the Preserving Preston’s Heritage (PPH) group, which arranged its own assessment of the building. That exercise suggested the part of the pub fronting Lord Street could be saved, with only a one-time barn area – on Tithebarn Street – needing to be bulldozed.

PPH called on the city council to rethink the original proposal to level the site – and instead consider refurbishing the salvageable section of the building and turning it into a Preston heritage centre.

At a cabinet meeting last week, members agreed to put the brakes on the complete demolition, pending more detailed surveys to see whether part of the building could be retained.

However, the authority did not commit to any particular use for the structure – thought to date back to around the turn of the 19th century – if it is able to be partially saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors on the town hall’s cross-party and independent planning committee will meet on 3rd July to decide upon the demolition of – for now at least – only the rear element of the building.

A report by planning officers – which will be presented to committee members – notes that the former pub is “one of the last remaining buildings from the early 19th century” in that part of Preston.

While The Tithebarn itself is not listed, the neighbouring mill building, formerly known as Aladdin’s Cove warehouse, has Grade II listed status. However, officers conclude that the partial demolition of the pub would have a “negligible” impact on the setting of the protected property.

They also judge that “public benefits should flow from the proposed development” – whatever the hostelry might ultimately be turned into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The retention of the building and removal of the most dangerous part would support a vibrant community, by fostering well-designed and safe places, meeting the needs of current and future generations,” the officer report explains.

Glenn Cookson, one of the directors of PPH, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he believed a heritage centre – sited alongside the city’s soon-to-open new youth zone – would still be the best plan for the plot.

“It would capture a lot of footfall, being close to the bus station, but also a big part of heritage needs to be about educating the younger generations – like those who will be going to the youth zone – and getting those guys inspired by their past and giving them an understanding of how that has shaped our present.

“There’s all sorts of ways a heritage center there could work in collaboration with the youth zone,” Glenn said, adding that PPH was also looking at other possible locations for the facility, seeing as nothing was yet guaranteed about The Tithebarn site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the speed with which the campaign to save the pub gained support proves how important Prestion’s heritage is to locals – and that the outcome shows that “with a bit of creativity behind some of these older buildings, a lot can be achieved”.