New Green Party leader Carla Denyer to visit green tech businesses in Lancaster today
Carla Denyer, elected as the new co-leader of the Green Party last month, will be visiting Lancaster on her way back from the COP26 talks in Glasgow on Monday.
Denyer, a mechanical engineer who has worked in the wind energy sector, will visit three of Lancaster’s successful fast growing energy tech businesses in Lancaster’s burgeoning green business sectors NanoSUN hydrogen distribution company, LiNa battery storage technology company, and Electric Vehicle charge point community-owned company, Charge My Street.
Carla, speaking from the COP talks in Glasgow, said: “I am looking forward to meeting with some of Lancaster’s success innovative SME business leaders in the new energies sector who are at the forefront of developing the much needed new green economy.
"And of course I will be meeting local councillors and hearing about the successes of the Green - led City Council in delivering carbon reduction projects such as the solar installation at its leisure centre, Salt Ayre.”
Carla Denyer will be in Lancaster today from 2.30pm until 8pm.
At 6.30pm Carla will speak at a public meeting on Lancaster University campus, Frankland Lecture Theatre: Reflections on COP 26 and how to make an impact in the climate emergency, followed by Q&A . Everyone welcome.