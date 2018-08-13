'Never mind I phones , get the pot holes filled in for gods sake use your brains!' - Readers have their say over new iPhone offer for Lancashire's councillors

Readers have been making their feelings clear on social media following the news that 84 county councillors have been offered new iPhones – at a potential cost to the council of £27,000.

Councillors whose phones are leaving them disconnected from their constituents are being offered several options, including an iPhone 7.

READ MORE>>> Lancashire's 84 county councillors all offered new iPhones at a potential cost of £27k

84 members of Lancashire County Council were issued with new devices just over a year ago, but the authority has received complaints that the handsets are not fit for purpose.

Here is what you had to say about the iPhone offer:

"Same one that can't fix pot holes or build a youth zone."

Szmit

"Never mind I phones , get the pot holes filled in for gods sake use your brains !"

Lancashirelass1

"I don’t want LCC wasting money but you have to give people the correct tools for the job, an iPhone is more than a phone or the ability to play Candy Crush. This is an upgrade to iphone7 not the iPhone X"

Matt Philip

"Surely there are less expensive options. But why can't they work at their desks in an office with a landline? Get them cheap pay as you go phones if they must have them went out in the field for some reason. This is a misuse of money that could be used for police presence."

Ann Schauperi

“His current council phone will not work at all in the area he represents” What’s that got to do with the phone??? That’s network coverage."

Ian Briscoe

If you listen to the webcast you will discover this could be as much as £38k. We rely on journalism to help highlight these issues. The brighter the light, the less they will make these decisions.

JulesBSC

"What a waste of money that could be used else where let them buy there own phones"

Bob Hayne

"How about spending £27k fixing potholes?"

Dave Pakeman

"I have no issue with councillors being given iPhones to do their jobs with (I wouldn't have one myself, but there are a lot of people I would recommend them for), but nothing in the article suggests that replacing the handsets will fix the problems they've raised. Sounds more like signal issues than handset issues to me, so maybe the issue is either the phone settings or the network provider for some councillors. There isn't a "one size fits all" approach to mobile phones and networks."

Gail Carter

"Speechless at their cheek"

Jean Herrod

"No available funds to sustain the number 14 bus service beyond Holme Slack lane, leaving hundreds of elderly and disabled residents without any access to public transport. But that’s ok as councillor joe bloggs has an iPhone he can email you back his response on."

Gemma Mountford