More exciting changes on the way at Preston's Guild Hall

Changes are afoot once again at Preston’s revitalised Guild Hall.

Owner Simon Rigby has successfully applied to Preston Council for three changes in the ground floor Guild Hall Arcade area.

Review bar

One scheme involves an “escape room experience”, another is an extension of the popular Review bar, and a third is for the expansion of a nursery.

All three applications, by the R-Group, have now been approved by Preston Council.

“Escape room” enthusiasts are tasked with solving puzzles and tasks in order to “unlock” themselves from confined spaces.

The R-Group has also been granted permission to extend Review Bar by incorporating the former site of the Leaf or Bean Coffee Shop.

The two developments will be another part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Guild Hall since it was taken on by entrepreneur Mr Rigby in 2014.

Attractions to have recently opened include activity hub Level which has bowling, assault course, mini-golf and laser quest facilities.

The “escape room experience” affects units 14, and 16-18 in the Preston Guild Hall Arcade.

The former Leaf or Bean Coffee Shop at Unit 7 will be used for the Review Bar to facilitate an extension to the existing cocktail bar currently occupying Units 1-5.The Safehands Nursery move involves unit 13, facilitating an extension to the existing nursery currently occupying Units 9-11

Mr Rigby has previously said he wants the Guild Hall to attract visitors both day and night.