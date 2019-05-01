LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Live results for Chorley Council as 15 councillors are voted in

Today people across the country went to the polls to decide on who should represent their views on their local councils.

Across Chorley, 15 borough councillors are to be voted in, equating to roughly one third of the council's 47 elected members.

Chorley Town Hall

Once polls close at 10pm our reporter will be at Chorley Town Hall updating the list below as and when results are announced:

Adlington and Anderton

Paul LOWE (Conservative)

June MOLYNEUX (Labour and Co-op, incumbent)

Philip William PILLING (Liberal Democrats)

Astley and Buckshaw

David HARRISON (Green Party)

Laura LENNOX (Labour and Co-op)

Peter MALPAS (Conservative)

Chisnall

Martin BASHFORTH (Conservative)

Julia BERRY (Labour and Co-op)

Kerry WELSH (UKIP)

Chorley East

Terry BROWN (Labour, incumbent)

Clare GREW (Conservative)

Chorley North East

Marion LOWE (Labour, incumbent)

Phil LOYNES (Conservative)

Chorley North West

Nicola ADSHEAD (Green Party)

Aaron BEAVER (Labour Party, incumbent)

Pat HAUGHTON (Conservative)

Stefan KRIZANAC (Liberal Democrats)

Chorley South East

Neil BAGLOW (Conservative)

James MELLING (Green Party)

Paul WALMSLEY (Labour, incumbent)

Chorley South West

Diane CURTIS (Liberal Democrats)

Marie GRAY (Conservative)

Margaret LEES (Labour, incumbent)

Jane WESTON (Green Party)

Clayton-le-Woods North

Carole BILLOUIN (Conservative)

Steve MURFITT (Labour, incumbent)

Gail ORMSTON (Liberal Democrats)

Clayton-le-Woods West and Cuerden

Peter GABBOTT (Labour)

Mick MUNCASTER (Conservative)

John WARD (UKIP)

Clayton-le-Woods and Whittle-le-Woods

Glenda CHARLESWORTH (Liberal Democrats)

Mark CLIFFORD (Labour)

Gregory MORGAN (Conservative, incumbent)

Coppull

Alex HILTON (Labour)

Sandra MERCER (Conservative)

Eccleston and Mawdesley

Martin BOARDMAN (Conservative, incumbent)

Richard CROLL (UKIP)

Catherine DONEGAN (Labour)

Euxton South

Terry HOWARTH (Labour)

Debra PLATT (Conservative, incumbent)

Lostock

Doreen DICKINSON (Conservative, incumbent)

Paul SLOAN (Labour)