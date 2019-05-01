LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Live results for Chorley Council as 15 councillors are voted in

Today people across the country went to the polls to decide on who should represent their views on their local councils.
Across Chorley, 15 borough councillors are to be voted in, equating to roughly one third of the council's 47 elected members.
Once polls close at 10pm our reporter will be at Chorley Town Hall updating the list below as and when results are announced:
Adlington and Anderton
Paul LOWE (Conservative)
June MOLYNEUX (Labour and Co-op, incumbent)
Philip William PILLING (Liberal Democrats)
Astley and Buckshaw
David HARRISON (Green Party)
Laura LENNOX (Labour and Co-op)
Peter MALPAS (Conservative)
Chisnall
Martin BASHFORTH (Conservative)
Julia BERRY (Labour and Co-op)
Kerry WELSH (UKIP)
Chorley East
Terry BROWN (Labour, incumbent)
Clare GREW (Conservative)
Chorley North East
Marion LOWE (Labour, incumbent)
Phil LOYNES (Conservative)
Chorley North West
Nicola ADSHEAD (Green Party)
Aaron BEAVER (Labour Party, incumbent)
Pat HAUGHTON (Conservative)
Stefan KRIZANAC (Liberal Democrats)
Chorley South East
Neil BAGLOW (Conservative)
James MELLING (Green Party)
Paul WALMSLEY (Labour, incumbent)
Chorley South West
Diane CURTIS (Liberal Democrats)
Marie GRAY (Conservative)
Margaret LEES (Labour, incumbent)
Jane WESTON (Green Party)
Clayton-le-Woods North
Carole BILLOUIN (Conservative)
Steve MURFITT (Labour, incumbent)
Gail ORMSTON (Liberal Democrats)
Clayton-le-Woods West and Cuerden
Peter GABBOTT (Labour)
Mick MUNCASTER (Conservative)
John WARD (UKIP)
Clayton-le-Woods and Whittle-le-Woods
Glenda CHARLESWORTH (Liberal Democrats)
Mark CLIFFORD (Labour)
Gregory MORGAN (Conservative, incumbent)
Coppull
Alex HILTON (Labour)
Sandra MERCER (Conservative)
Eccleston and Mawdesley
Martin BOARDMAN (Conservative, incumbent)
Richard CROLL (UKIP)
Catherine DONEGAN (Labour)
Euxton South
Terry HOWARTH (Labour)
Debra PLATT (Conservative, incumbent)
Lostock
Doreen DICKINSON (Conservative, incumbent)
Paul SLOAN (Labour)