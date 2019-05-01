Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Wyre

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Wyre and the latest results:
This list will be updated throughout the morning - press F5 to refresh for the latest updates.
Bourne
Howard Ballard (Con)
Emma Ellison (Con)
Kevin Higginson (Lab)
Terry Lees (Lab)
Holly Swales (Lab)
Andy Walker (Con)
Breck
Peter Gibson (Ind)
Sean Hazlewood (Lab)
David Henderson (Con)
Peter Le Marinel (Con)
Stephen Nicholls (Ind)
Brock with Catterall
Rachel Beavers (Lab)
Shaun Turner (Con)
Elizabeth Webster (Con)
Calder
John Ibison (Con)
Philip Stuchfield (Lab)
Carleton
Tom Ingham (Con)
Barbara Mead-Mason (Green)
Michael Vincent (Con)
Andrew Walker (Lab)
Cleveleys Park
Ian Amos (Con)
Rita Amos (Con)
Penny Martin (Lab)
Wayne Martin (Lab)
Garstang
Margaret Anderton (Lab)
Dulcie Atkins (Con)
Robert Atkins (Con)
Alice Collinson (Con)
Nicholas Danby (Green)
Kevin Morrison (Lab)
Great Eccleston
Niall Campbell (Lab)
Peter Cartridge (Con)
Susan Catterall (Con)
Dianne Hogarth (Green)
Hambleton and Stalmine
Lynne Bowen (Con)
Andy Meredith (Lab)
Julie Robinson (Con)
Hardhorn and Highcross
Roger Berry (Con)
Barry Birch (Con)
Simon Bridge (Con)
Tom Calver (Lab)
David George (Lab)
Jubilee
Rob Fail (Lab)
Steve Parr-Burman (Lab)
Barry Simmonds (Con)
David Walmsley (Con)
Marsh Mill
Paul Ellison (Con)
Peter Smith (Lab)
Brian Stephenson (Lab)
Carole Stephenson (Lab)
Ann Turner (Con)
Lynn Walmsley (Con)
Teresa Wilson (Lib Dem)
Mount
Lewie Deery (Con)
Paul Longton (Lab)
David Shaw (Con)
Mary Stirzaker (Lab)
Park
Susan Hunt (Con)
David O’Neill (UKIP)
Ron Shewan (Lab)
Christine Smith (Lab)
Sadie Smith (Con)
John Warnock (Green)
Pharos
Colette Fairbanks (UKIP)
Rachel George (Lab)
Michael Pickton (Green)
David Platt (Con)
Evelyn Stephenson (Lab)
Alexander Tomlinson (Con)
Pheasants Wood:
Andrea Kay (Con)
Sara Wilson (Lab)
Pilling
Peter Grant (Lab)
Graham Holden (Con)
Sue White (Green)
Preesall
Andrew Cropper (Con)
Nic Fogg (Lab)
Anthony Johnson (Lab)
Patricia Johnson (Lab)
Paul Moon (Con)
Phil Orme (Con)
Rossall
Lorraine Beavers (Lab)
Chloe Clarke (Con)
David Gerrard (UKIP)
Anne Martin (Con)
Cheryl Raynor (Lab)
Norah Stuchfield (Lab)
Frances Thewlis (Con)
Stanah
John Coburn (Lib Dem)
Michelle Heaton-Bentley (Lab)
Kenneth Minto (Con)
Eddie Rawlings (Lab)
Matthew Vincent (Con)
Tithebarn
Colette Birch (Con)
Lesley McKay (Con)
Tristan Stephenson (Labour)
Victoria and Norcross
Callum Baxter (Con)
Lesley Stewart (Lab)
Jason Taylor (Lab)
Alan Vincent (Con)
Warren
Craig Armstrong (Lab)
Brian Crawford (Ind)
Rosemary Cunningham (Lab)
Bernice Meekins (Con)
David Meekins (Con)
Huw Williams (UKIP)
Wyresdale
Stella Charnley (Lab)
Jonny Leech (Con)