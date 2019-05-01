Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Wyre

Have your say

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Wyre and the latest results:

This list will be updated throughout the morning - press F5 to refresh for the latest updates.

Bourne

Howard Ballard (Con)

Emma Ellison (Con)

Kevin Higginson (Lab)

Terry Lees (Lab)

Holly Swales (Lab)

Andy Walker (Con)

Breck

Peter Gibson (Ind)

Sean Hazlewood (Lab)

David Henderson (Con)

Peter Le Marinel (Con)

Stephen Nicholls (Ind)

Brock with Catterall

Rachel Beavers (Lab)

Shaun Turner (Con)

Elizabeth Webster (Con)

Calder

John Ibison (Con)

Philip Stuchfield (Lab)

Carleton

Tom Ingham (Con)

Barbara Mead-Mason (Green)

Michael Vincent (Con)

Andrew Walker (Lab)

Cleveleys Park

Ian Amos (Con)

Rita Amos (Con)

Penny Martin (Lab)

Wayne Martin (Lab)

Garstang

Margaret Anderton (Lab)

Dulcie Atkins (Con)

Robert Atkins (Con)

Alice Collinson (Con)

Nicholas Danby (Green)

Kevin Morrison (Lab)

Great Eccleston

Niall Campbell (Lab)

Peter Cartridge (Con)

Susan Catterall (Con)

Dianne Hogarth (Green)

Hambleton and Stalmine

Lynne Bowen (Con)

Andy Meredith (Lab)

Julie Robinson (Con)

Hardhorn and Highcross

Roger Berry (Con)

Barry Birch (Con)

Simon Bridge (Con)

Tom Calver (Lab)

David George (Lab)

Jubilee

Rob Fail (Lab)

Steve Parr-Burman (Lab)

Barry Simmonds (Con)

David Walmsley (Con)

Marsh Mill

Paul Ellison (Con)

Peter Smith (Lab)

Brian Stephenson (Lab)

Carole Stephenson (Lab)

Ann Turner (Con)

Lynn Walmsley (Con)

Teresa Wilson (Lib Dem)

Mount

Lewie Deery (Con)

Paul Longton (Lab)

David Shaw (Con)

Mary Stirzaker (Lab)

Park

Susan Hunt (Con)

David O’Neill (UKIP)

Ron Shewan (Lab)

Christine Smith (Lab)

Sadie Smith (Con)

John Warnock (Green)

Pharos

Colette Fairbanks (UKIP)

Rachel George (Lab)

Michael Pickton (Green)

David Platt (Con)

Evelyn Stephenson (Lab)

Alexander Tomlinson (Con)

Pheasants Wood:

Andrea Kay (Con)

Sara Wilson (Lab)

Pilling

Peter Grant (Lab)

Graham Holden (Con)

Sue White (Green)

Preesall

Andrew Cropper (Con)

Nic Fogg (Lab)

Anthony Johnson (Lab)

Patricia Johnson (Lab)

Paul Moon (Con)

Phil Orme (Con)

Rossall

Lorraine Beavers (Lab)

Chloe Clarke (Con)

David Gerrard (UKIP)

Anne Martin (Con)

Cheryl Raynor (Lab)

Norah Stuchfield (Lab)

Frances Thewlis (Con)

Stanah

John Coburn (Lib Dem)

Michelle Heaton-Bentley (Lab)

Kenneth Minto (Con)

Eddie Rawlings (Lab)

Matthew Vincent (Con)

Tithebarn

Colette Birch (Con)

Lesley McKay (Con)

Tristan Stephenson (Labour)

Victoria and Norcross

Callum Baxter (Con)

Lesley Stewart (Lab)

Jason Taylor (Lab)

Alan Vincent (Con)

Warren

Craig Armstrong (Lab)

Brian Crawford (Ind)

Rosemary Cunningham (Lab)

Bernice Meekins (Con)

David Meekins (Con)

Huw Williams (UKIP)

Wyresdale

Stella Charnley (Lab)

Jonny Leech (Con)