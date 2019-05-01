Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in West Lancashire

Have your say

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in West Lancashire and the latest results:

This list will be updated throughout the morning - press F5 to refresh for the latest updates.

Ashurst

William Gilmour - Green

Jan Monaghan - Labour

George Rear - Conservative

Rebekha Wymer - Skelmersdale Independent

Aughton and Downholland

Paul Hennessy - Labour

Gaynor Pickering - Green

David Westley - Conservative

READ MORE>>> Full results from across Lancashire

Aughton Park

Stephen Regan - Labour

Marilyn Westley - Conservative

Bickerstaff

Paul Dickie - Labour

Ian Rigby - Our West Lancashire

Jeff Vernon - Conservative

Birch Green

Carl Coughlan - Labour

Jane Houlgrave - Conservative

Andrew Taylor - Skelmersdale Independent

Derby

Lynne Gray - Conservative

Gordon Johnson - Our West Lancashire

George Oliver - Labour

Digmoor

Julian Finch - Labour

Brian Hughes - Skelmersdale Independent

Sue Janver - Conservative

Knowsley

Nikki Hennessey - Labour and Co-operative

Ruth Melling - Conservative

Kate Mitchell - Our West Lancashire

John Watt - Green

North Meols

Tom Blane - Conservative

Nick Kemp - Labour

Stuart Wilson - UKIP

Parbold

May Blake - Conservative

Isaac Brewer - Labour

Scarisbrick

Alex Blundell - Conservative

Timothy Miles - Labour

Scott

Samantha Jones - Labour

George Pratt - Conservative

Jane Thompson Our West Lancashire

Skelmersdale North

Malcolm Barron - Conservative

Maria Dumbell - Skelmersdale Independent

Jennifer Forshaw - Labour

Skelmersdale South

Blair Piggin - Our West Lancashire

Nicola Pryce-Roberts - Labour

Jayne Rear - Conservative

Tanhouse

Aaron Body - Skelmersdale Independent

Alan Langdon - Independent

Maureen Nixon - Labour

Sarah Westley - Conservative

Tarleton

Peter Langley - Labour

Anne Sutton - Conservative

Wrightington

Pam Baybutt - Conservative

Bernie Green - Labour

John Puddifer - Green