Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Rossendale

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Rossendale and the latest results:
Cribden
Jonathan Foxcroft - Conservative
Sean Serridge - Labour
Facit & Shawforth
Rachael Barker - Labour
Lynda Barnes - Conservative
Greenfield
Tom Leigh - Labour
Margaret Pendlebury - Conservative
Greensclough
Peter Steen - Conservative
Gareth Trickett - Labour
Hareholme
Mohammed Abdullah - Conservative
Patrick Marriott - Labour
Healey & Whitworth
Marilyn Jones - Labour
Dayne Powell - Community First
Scott Turner-Smith - Conservative
Helmshore
Tony Haworth - Conservative
Mervyn Kay - Labour
Irwell
Janet Eaton - Conservative
Michelle Smith - Labour
Longholme
Sue Brennan - Labour
Nicola May - Conservative
Stacksteads
Ross Charnock - Labour
Terry Haslam-Jones - Independent
Freddy Khattab - Conservative
Whitewell
Julie Adshead - Labour
Glenn Jones - UKIP
John Payne - Green
Jenny Rigby - Conservative
Worsley
Granville Barker - UKIP
Adrian Lythgoe - Labour
Mark Mills - Conservative