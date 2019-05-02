Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Rossendale

Have your say

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Rossendale and the latest results:

Cribden

Jonathan Foxcroft - Conservative

Sean Serridge - Labour

Facit & Shawforth

Rachael Barker - Labour

Lynda Barnes - Conservative

Greenfield

Tom Leigh - Labour

Margaret Pendlebury - Conservative

Greensclough

Peter Steen - Conservative

Gareth Trickett - Labour

Hareholme

Mohammed Abdullah - Conservative

Patrick Marriott - Labour

Healey & Whitworth

Marilyn Jones - Labour

Dayne Powell - Community First

Scott Turner-Smith - Conservative

Helmshore

Tony Haworth - Conservative

Mervyn Kay - Labour

Irwell

Janet Eaton - Conservative

Michelle Smith - Labour

Longholme

Sue Brennan - Labour

Nicola May - Conservative

Stacksteads

Ross Charnock - Labour

Terry Haslam-Jones - Independent

Freddy Khattab - Conservative

Whitewell

Julie Adshead - Labour

Glenn Jones - UKIP

John Payne - Green

Jenny Rigby - Conservative

Worsley

Granville Barker - UKIP

Adrian Lythgoe - Labour

Mark Mills - Conservative