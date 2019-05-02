Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Hyndburn

Have your say

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Hyndburn and the latest results:

Altham

Cheryl Duffy - Conservative

Miles Parkinson - Labour

Barnfield

Dominic Britcliffe - Conservative

June Harrison - Labour

Baxenden

Kathleen Pratt - Conservative

Kimberley Whitehead - Labour and Co-operative

Central

Mohammed Ayub - Labour

Saghir Hussain - Conservative

Church

Loraine Cox - Labour

Raja Khan - Conservative

Clayton-le-Moors

Melissa Fisher - Labour

Kelly Prince - Conservative

Huncoat

Jake Allen - Conservative

Eamonn Higgins - Labour

Immanuel

Judith Addison - Conservative

Marion Harrison - Labour

Milnshaw

Robyn Bradshaw - Conservative

Paul Cox - Labour

Ken Smith - UKIP

Overton

Patrick McGinley - Conservative

Gareth Molineux - Labour

Rishton

Sarah McCrossan - Conservative

Kate Walsh - Labour

St Oswalds

Lisa Allen - Conservative

Janet Brown - UKIP

Chris Knight - Labour