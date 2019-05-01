Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Fylde

Have your say

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Fylde and the latest results:

This list will be updated throughout the morning - press F5 to refresh for the latest updates.

Ansdell

Ben Aitken (Con)

Bob Dennett (Lab)

Chris Dixon (Con)

Richard Redcliffe (Con)

Ashton St Annes

Tim Armit (Ind)

Bobby Black (Green)

Ann De Rizzio (Lab)

Gail Goodman (Ind)

Will Harris (Con)

Beverley Harrison (Lib Dem)

Gavin Harrison (Con)

Graeme Neale (Con)

Central St Annes

Ken Cridland (Lab)

Justin De Rizzio-George (Lab)

Susan Fazackerley (Con)

Georgina Hodgson (Lab)

Ed Nash (Con)

Shea Smith (Green)

Stan Trudgill (Con)

Clifton Lytham

Peter Anthony (Con)

Brenda Blackshaw (Ind)

Bev Love (Ind)

Gareth Nash (Labd)

Steve Rigby (Con)

Ray Thomas (Con)

Elswick and Little Eccleston

Paul Hayhurst (Ind)

Cathy Holder (Lab)

John Rowe (Con)

Fairhaven

Patricia Fielding (Green)

Ellie Gaunt (Con)

Alan Hodgson (Lab)

Cheryl Little (Con)

Miichelle Morris (Con)

Freckleton East

Sohaib Ashraf (Con)

Meriel McGowan (Lab)

Kiran Mulholland (Ind)

Duncan Royle (Green)

Tom Threlfall (Con)

Freckleton West

Trevor Fiddler (Con)

Drew Gale (Lab)

Noreen Griffiths (Ind)

Carole Morley (Con)

Heyhouses St Annes

Lynn Goodwin (lab)

Andrew Holland (Lib Dem)

Sally Nash (Con)

Vince Settle (Con)

Viv Willder (Con)

Kilnhouse St Annes

Roger Duckworth (Lab)

Karen Henshaw (Lib Dem)

Oscar Marshall (Lab)

David O’Rourke (Con)

Roger Small (Con)

Elizabeth Watson (Con)

Kirkham North

Paula Brearley (Ind)

Susan Fowler (Con)

Verity Halliday (Lab)

Paul Hodgson (Ind)

Stuart Jones (Con)

Elaine Silverwood (Ind)

Rob Small (Con)

Kirkham South

Jayne Boardman (Lab)

David Collins (Con)

Peter Hardy (Ind)

Liz Oades (Ind)

Jaroslava Sramkova (Con)

Medlar with Wesham

Peter Ball (Con)

Alan Clayton (Ind)

Callum Jepson (Con)

Linda Nulty (Ind)

Dave Sheldon (Lab)

Newton with Treales

Peter Collins (Ind)

Johnny Knight (Con)

Paul Lomax (Con)

Heather Speak (Ind)

Jed Sullivan (Lab)

Park St Annes

Tim Christian (Lab)

Brian Gill (Ind)

Shirley Green (Con)

Neil Harvey (Ind)

Sandra Pitman (Con)

Michael Withers (Con)

Ribby with Wrea

Frank Andrews (Con)

Matt McIver (Ind)

St John’s Lytham

Mark Bamforth (Ind)

Roger Lloyd (Ind)

Elizabeth Mulligan Rojas (Con)

Michael Sayward (Con)

Bill Taylor (Lab)

Deborah Wilkinson (Con)

St Leonard’s St Annes

Fred Bostock (Lab)

Karen Buckley (Con)

Delma Collins (Con)

Angela Jacques (Con)

Carol Lanyon (Ind)

Viki Miller (Lab)

Tina Rothery (Green)

James Timms (Lab)

Singleton and Greenhalgh

Nick Ansell (Lab)

Steve Butler (Con)

Matthew Lee (Ind)

Staining and Weeton

Jayne Nixon (Con)

John Singleton (Con)

Fran Sullivan (Lab)

Warton and Westby

Julie Brickles (Ind)

Michael Brickles (Ind)

Ian Fowler (Con)

John Kirkham (Con)

Bobby Rigby (Con)

Harry Virco (Ind)