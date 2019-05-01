Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Blackpool

Have your say

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Blackpool and the latest results:

This list will be updated throughout the morning - press F5 to refresh for the latest updates.

Anchorsholme

Jon Bamborough (Lab)

Alexander Bettison (Lib Dem)

Paul Galley (Con)

Kendrick Vilinskis-Fowler (Lab)

Tony Williams (Con).

Bispham

Steven Bate (Ind)

Don Clapham (Con)

Robert Dewick (Lab)

Ian Treasure (Lab)

Paul Wilshaw (Con).

Bloomfield

Graham Cain (Lab)

Jim Hobson (Lab)

Roger Jones (Con)

Karen Staff (Con).

Brunswick

Maureen Beck (Green)

Simon Blackburn (Lab)

Shirley Cantrell (Con)

Gary Coleman (Ind)

Mandy Cunliffe (Con)

Andy Higgins (Ind)

Portia Owen (Lab).

Claremont

Sue Close (Lib Dem)

Lucy Green (Con)

Michaela Jackson (Con)

Garry Richardson (Green)

Ivan Taylor (Lab)

Lynn Williams (Lab).

Clifton

Paula Burdess (Lab)

Moira Graham (Con)

Adrian Hutton (Lab)

Robert Ronson (Con).

Greenlands

Christopher Ryan (Lab)

Rick Scott (Con)

Bernard Wing (Con)

Christine Wright (Lab).

Hawes Side

Neal Brookes (Lab)

Kim Critchley (Lab)

Dean Eden (Green)

Glenn Priestley (Con)

Lesley Wright (Con).

Highfield

Lily Henderson (Con)

Peter Hunter (Lab)

Gary Pennington (Con)

Nicola Ryan (Lab).

Ingthorpe

Peter Allen-Rogers (Con)

Amy Cross (Lab)

Mick Curwen (Con)

Jo Farrell (Lab).

Layton

Kathryn Benson (Lab)

Mark Courtney-Massey (Con)

Martin Mitchell (Lab)

Thelma Stables (Con)

Lee Taylor-Jack (Lib Dem).

Marton

Debbie Coleman (Ind)

Judith Costello (Lab)

Jim Elmes (Lab)

Jack Robinson (Con)

Andrew Stansfield (Con).

Norbreck

Maxine Callow (no alignment)

Peter Callow (no alignment)

Anne-Marie Clarke (Con)

Roy Haskett (Con)

Simon Jowitt (Lib Dem)

James Sorah (Lab)

Laura White (Lab).

Park

Gillian Campbell (Lab)

Paul Carter (Con)

Maria Kirkland (Lab)

Antony Manning (Con).

Squires Gate

Christian Cox (Con)

Julie Daniels (Green)

Sharon Hoyle (Lab)

Alistair Humphreys (Lab)

Gerard Walsh (Con).

Stanley

Graham Baker (Con)

Shaun Brookes (Lab)

Bill Greene (Lib Dem)

Jason Roberts (Con)

Carl Webb (Lab).

Talbot

Alistair Blair (Green)

Callum Catterall (Con)

Charlie Docherty (Con)

Jane Hugo (Lab)

Mark Smith (Lab).

Tyldesley

Samantha Bell (Con)

David Collett (Lab)

Aishley Docherty (Con)

Gina Eastwood (Green)

Allan Matthews (Lab).

Victoria

Fred Jackson (Lab)

Monique Mannion (Con)

David Owen (Lab)

Sue Ridyard (Con).

Warbreck

Jake Adams (Lab)

Kevan Benfold (Lib Dem)

Desmond Harvey (Lab)

Danny Scott (Con)

Michele Scott (Con)

Waterloo

Becky Daniels (Green)

David O'Hara (Lab)

Heather O'Hara (Lab)

Derek Robertson (Con)

David Shackleton (Ind)

Spencer Shackleton (Ind)

Susan Whadcock (Con)