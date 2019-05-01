Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Blackpool

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Blackpool and the latest results:
Anchorsholme
Jon Bamborough (Lab)
Alexander Bettison (Lib Dem)
Paul Galley (Con)
Kendrick Vilinskis-Fowler (Lab)
Tony Williams (Con).
Bispham
Steven Bate (Ind)
Don Clapham (Con)
Robert Dewick (Lab)
Ian Treasure (Lab)
Paul Wilshaw (Con).
Bloomfield
Graham Cain (Lab)
Jim Hobson (Lab)
Roger Jones (Con)
Karen Staff (Con).
Brunswick
Maureen Beck (Green)
Simon Blackburn (Lab)
Shirley Cantrell (Con)
Gary Coleman (Ind)
Mandy Cunliffe (Con)
Andy Higgins (Ind)
Portia Owen (Lab).
Claremont
Sue Close (Lib Dem)
Lucy Green (Con)
Michaela Jackson (Con)
Garry Richardson (Green)
Ivan Taylor (Lab)
Lynn Williams (Lab).
Clifton
Paula Burdess (Lab)
Moira Graham (Con)
Adrian Hutton (Lab)
Robert Ronson (Con).
Greenlands
Christopher Ryan (Lab)
Rick Scott (Con)
Bernard Wing (Con)
Christine Wright (Lab).
Hawes Side
Neal Brookes (Lab)
Kim Critchley (Lab)
Dean Eden (Green)
Glenn Priestley (Con)
Lesley Wright (Con).
Highfield
Lily Henderson (Con)
Peter Hunter (Lab)
Gary Pennington (Con)
Nicola Ryan (Lab).
Ingthorpe
Peter Allen-Rogers (Con)
Amy Cross (Lab)
Mick Curwen (Con)
Jo Farrell (Lab).
Layton
Kathryn Benson (Lab)
Mark Courtney-Massey (Con)
Martin Mitchell (Lab)
Thelma Stables (Con)
Lee Taylor-Jack (Lib Dem).
Marton
Debbie Coleman (Ind)
Judith Costello (Lab)
Jim Elmes (Lab)
Jack Robinson (Con)
Andrew Stansfield (Con).
Norbreck
Maxine Callow (no alignment)
Peter Callow (no alignment)
Anne-Marie Clarke (Con)
Roy Haskett (Con)
Simon Jowitt (Lib Dem)
James Sorah (Lab)
Laura White (Lab).
Park
Gillian Campbell (Lab)
Paul Carter (Con)
Maria Kirkland (Lab)
Antony Manning (Con).
Squires Gate
Christian Cox (Con)
Julie Daniels (Green)
Sharon Hoyle (Lab)
Alistair Humphreys (Lab)
Gerard Walsh (Con).
Stanley
Graham Baker (Con)
Shaun Brookes (Lab)
Bill Greene (Lib Dem)
Jason Roberts (Con)
Carl Webb (Lab).
Talbot
Alistair Blair (Green)
Callum Catterall (Con)
Charlie Docherty (Con)
Jane Hugo (Lab)
Mark Smith (Lab).
Tyldesley
Samantha Bell (Con)
David Collett (Lab)
Aishley Docherty (Con)
Gina Eastwood (Green)
Allan Matthews (Lab).
Victoria
Fred Jackson (Lab)
Monique Mannion (Con)
David Owen (Lab)
Sue Ridyard (Con).
Warbreck
Jake Adams (Lab)
Kevan Benfold (Lib Dem)
Desmond Harvey (Lab)
Danny Scott (Con)
Michele Scott (Con)
Waterloo
Becky Daniels (Green)
David O'Hara (Lab)
Heather O'Hara (Lab)
Derek Robertson (Con)
David Shackleton (Ind)
Spencer Shackleton (Ind)
Susan Whadcock (Con)