Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Blackburn and Darwen

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Blackburn and Darwen and the latest results:
Audley and Queen’s Park
Sarah Morrison - Conservative
Tiger Patel - Independent
Salim Sidat - Labour
Bastewell and Daisyfield
Henry Arnold - Conservative
Shaukat Hussain - Labour
Billinge and Beardwood
Imtiaz Ali - Independent
Jackie Floyd - Labour
Mark Russell - Conservative
Blackburn Central
Mahfooz Hussain - Labour
Cameron Prasher - Conservative
Blackburn South and Lower Darwen
Liz Johnson - Labour
John Slater - Conservative
Blackburn South East
Martin Kerry - Conservative
Vicky McGurk - Labour
Liam Walsh - UKIP
Darwen East
Paul Browne - Liberal Democrat
Katrina Shepherd - Labour
Ran Slater - Conservative
Darwen South
Lee Ball - Labour
Liam Robinson - The For Britain Movement
Lilian Salton - Conservative
Darwen West
Stephanie Brookfield - Labour
Konrad Tapp - Conservative
Ewood
Jim Casey - Labour
Keith Murray - Conservative
Little Harwood and Whitebirk
Mustafa Desai - Labour
Judith Pearson - Conservative
Grant Pugh - UKIP
Livesey with Pleasington
Paul Marrow - Conservative
Paul Mason - Labour
Mill Hill and Moorgate
Michael Longbottom - UKIP
Damian Talbot - Labour
Ann Marie Tolley - Conservative
Roe Lee
Asghar Ali - Conservative
Ron Whittle - Labour
Shear Brow and Corporation Park
Muntazir Patel - Independent
Zainab Rawat - Labour
Helen Voegt - Conservative
Wensley Fold
Quesir Mahmood - Labour
Carolyn Marrow - Conservative
West Pennine
John East - Liberal Democrat
Philip McDermott - Independent
Jean Rigby - Conservative
Jude Rowley - Labour