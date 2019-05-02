Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Blackburn and Darwen

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Blackburn and Darwen and the latest results:

Audley and Queen’s Park

Sarah Morrison - Conservative

Tiger Patel - Independent

Salim Sidat - Labour

Bastewell and Daisyfield

Henry Arnold - Conservative

Shaukat Hussain - Labour

Billinge and Beardwood

Imtiaz Ali - Independent

Jackie Floyd - Labour

Mark Russell - Conservative

Blackburn Central

Mahfooz Hussain - Labour

Cameron Prasher - Conservative

Blackburn South and Lower Darwen

Liz Johnson - Labour

John Slater - Conservative

Blackburn South East

Martin Kerry - Conservative

Vicky McGurk - Labour

Liam Walsh - UKIP

Darwen East

Paul Browne - Liberal Democrat

Katrina Shepherd - Labour

Ran Slater - Conservative

Darwen South

Lee Ball - Labour

Liam Robinson - The For Britain Movement

Lilian Salton - Conservative

Darwen West

Stephanie Brookfield - Labour

Konrad Tapp - Conservative

Ewood

Jim Casey - Labour

Keith Murray - Conservative

Little Harwood and Whitebirk

Mustafa Desai - Labour

Judith Pearson - Conservative

Grant Pugh - UKIP

Livesey with Pleasington

Paul Marrow - Conservative

Paul Mason - Labour

Mill Hill and Moorgate

Michael Longbottom - UKIP

Damian Talbot - Labour

Ann Marie Tolley - Conservative

Roe Lee

Asghar Ali - Conservative

Ron Whittle - Labour

Shear Brow and Corporation Park

Muntazir Patel - Independent

Zainab Rawat - Labour

Helen Voegt - Conservative

Wensley Fold

Quesir Mahmood - Labour

Carolyn Marrow - Conservative

West Pennine

John East - Liberal Democrat

Philip McDermott - Independent

Jean Rigby - Conservative

Jude Rowley - Labour