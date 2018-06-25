Lancashire County Council u-turn after unions force cuts rethink

Plans to change the terms and conditions of employment for Lancashire County Council workers have been abandoned.

But the council has warned that if it cannot make £5m savings through other options it may have to consult again on changing workers’ conditions of employment.

It will now focus on reducing the millions of pounds a year it spends on agency workers and will encourage staff to take unpaid extra leave to save a further £3.9m.

In addition there will be a two percent vacancy level imposed on all staffing budgets and the council hopes sick leave can be reduced.

In the last two financial years, LCC spent around £11.6m a year on agency staff.

The cabinet met last week to discuss the outcome of consultations, started in November, with trade unions on plans to change staff terms.

The council had warned the only alternative would be to force changes through by dismissing staff and re-hiring on new terms and conditions.

Council leader Coun Geoff Driver told Thursday’s cabinet meeting that “considerable work” had been undertaken to help devise the new proposals.

He said the trade unions had come up with plans to avoid chaning working conditions and make the £5m savings “in a slightly different way”.

Cabinet members agreed to target agency savings of £690,000 over the next year.

Reducing sickness absence by two days would save £500,000, they said. It is hoped the biggest saving, £3.9m, will come from unpaid voluntary leave.

Requests for up to five days will be automatically approved.