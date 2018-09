Have your say

Almost 2000 runners descended on Preston today for the city's 10k.

The Preston 10k run, which began and finished at the Flag Market was started by the Mayor of Preston Councillor Trevor Hart.

The event, now organised by Sports Tours International, took the runners past the new Market Hall, Harris Museum & Gallery and Avenham Park.

A 1.5km family fun run also took place from around 11.30am.

Our photographer was at the event to snap the runners as they headed through the city.