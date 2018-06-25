Hundreds gather to pay tribute to Peter Rankin

Hundreds of people packed in to Preston Minster to pay their respects to Peter Rankin, the former leader of Preston city Council.

As the hearse set off in a slow procession around the city, staff at Preston Town Hall and The Harris Museum and Art Gallery gathered outside to pay their respects the honorary alderman.

Mr Rankin died at the age of 67 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour six months ago.

Music from Mascagni’s Intermezzo filled the church hall as Mr Rankin’s family followed the coffin in. His daughters Jen and Gilly were on either side of their mother, Lynn, holding her hands.

The venerable Michael Everitt, interim vicar at Preston St John and St George and Archdeacon of Lancaster, welcomed mourners to the service, calling on mourners “to remember our brother Peter, to give thanks for his life, to hold him in our thoughts and to commend him to God”.

Both Mr Rankin’s daughters paid tribute to their father.

Jen had written a poem, The Eight Ages of my Dad, based on The Peacemaker from Shakespeare’s play, As You Like it.

The poem took mourners through stages of his life, describing what he did and aspects of his nature.

It started with commentary about Mr Rankin as the “dutiful school boy, the actor, a rock climber and rugby player”. It went on to mark his time as a “militant student protester, anxious for peace in Northern Ireland”.

Jen also honoured his “wise sayings, guidance and vision” before she finished by saying: “I am guided by his committed companionships, encouraged by his accepting tolerance, motivated by his sense of fairness and justice.”

His other daughter Gilly also paid tribute, honouring his virtues.

She said: “You are great. You are loving. You are patient. You are clever. You are fair. You are inspirational. You are strong. You are my hero.”

Breaking down towards the end she said: “I love you. You are my dad.”

Mr Rankin’s close friend Bishop David Chillingworth delivered the eulogy to the man he had known since his university days.

He said: “It is wonderful that Peter should be honoured and remembered. He was a remarkable community leader and that is because he was a remarkable human being.”

Bishop David went on to talk of how he and Mr Rankin, growing up in Northern Ireland, had made them who they had become.

He said: “Peter and I were both on the cusp of adult life. We stood in the square in Dublin and watched the British Embassy burn in the aftermath of Bloody Sunday in Derry.

“We had grown up in sectarian communities in Northern Ireland - a society which could not face the truth about itself.”

Bishop David talked of how witnessing the historic events of that time gave Mr Rankin desire to practice in a different kind of political environment and asked if it was Preston which gave him a chance of “becoming a much bigger person than Northern Ireland could have given him.”

During the hymn The Lord is my Shepherd the congregation was in full voice, and they listened in quiet reflection while Norah King sang a rendition of O Mio Babbino Caro, from Gianni Schicchi by Puccini and as the One Voice Community Choir sang Lean on Me by Bill Withers.

Reading an excerpt from The Cure of Troy by Seamus Heaney, Brian McConnell said: “History says, Don’t hope on this side of the grave.

“But then, once in a lifetime the longed for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme.”

Preston’s former mayor coun Brian Rollo, also spoke during the service, representing members of the city council.

Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick and the Rev Canon Timothy Lipscomb, the former Vicar of Preston were also both in attendance.

