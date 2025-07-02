A patch of land in the South Ribble greenbelt, which sparked a police probe after it was excavated without permission, is to become the site of two self-build homes.

The plot, on Hall Lane in Longton, was painted by locals as being a haven for nature before it was subject to what a councillor described as “ecological destruction”.

The 'barren' land off Hall Lane in Longton was previously excavated without permission | National World

A meeting of South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee heard the site had been cleared prior to being purchased by the applicant who was seeking approval for a pair of five-bedroomed detached properties.

Nevertheless, the history of what was once former railway-owned land – which developed naturally into a diverse habit during the 30 years it has been disused – dominated the debate about whether what was now being proposed should be allowed.

The authority’s planning department had recommended the dwellings be given the green light, concluding that they offered an improvement on the current state of the site – the baseline from which they said it should be judged – including by boosting its biodiversity.

“From where we are now… the enhancement to the ecology with the [proposed planting of] native trees [and] the shrub and meadowland is a betterment,” case officer Fiona Hope said.

However, Longton and Hutton West ward councillor Will King told the committee that that was not the point. He said the location had previously formed an “idyllic and tranquil part of the village”.

“In early 2023, this site stood pristine…[and] was unattractive to any developer. However, in September 2023 diggers were sent to excavate the land, turning much of the site into a mound of earth – [and] the previous wildlife was ultimately gone,” Cllr King explained.

He said plant equipment was deployed to “flatten” the land 12 months later – still without any permission being in place.

“What sort of message do you want to send? Do you want to [turn] a blind eye to the previous ecological destruction – or do we want to set a precedent of saying that we should actually consider this as part of [planning] decisions and stand up for residents when this occurs?” Cllr King asked.

Two detatched houses will now be developed on the Hall Lane plot | National World

Meanwhile, local resident Susan Fox decried that nobody had been “held accountable” for the “destruction” wreaked on an ecosystem that she said had supported the likes of bats and great crested newts.

However, Fiona Hope rejected accusations that the council had disregarded the damage done, saying it had been “fully investigated” by the planning enforcement team – while the police had also examined the matter and concluded there was “no case to take forward”.

The applicant for the new houses said that as well as providing homes for him and his immediate family to live in, the proposed development would “transform” what was currently “a wasteland”.

Aaron Bradshaw – a young engineer who said he would be leading the building project himself – told the committee he was committed to improving the area, including by paying for the installation of a larger-than-required passing palace to be installed on the narrow Hall Lane route.

He added: “I am not a housing developer looking to spend as little as possible to maximise my profits or not [take] into account the effects on those around [me].”

Planning permission was granted to a different applicant last year for a single dwelling on the plot.

Committee member Haydn Williams said while he “fundamentally” disagreed with the way the land had been “ecologically vandalised” prior to Mr. Bradshaw’s interest in it, the proposed housing was an improvement.

But his colleague, Cllr Mary Green, said the actions taken prior to the applicant’s ownership – which had left the land “barren” – did not justify approving the properties simply “to make it look better”.

However, the council’s planning manager, Catherine Thomas, said members had to consider that the existing permission meant they were being asked only to approve one additional property – not to determine the principle of developing the site.

She said the land could “comfortably” accommodate the two houses and that the landscaping and planting would be “of significant benefit to the character and appearance of Hall Lane.”

The site was also deemed to fulfil several of the exceptions which permit building on the greenbelt – including by being a limited “infill” area between existing developments.

Fiona Hope added that ecological experts had found there “weren’t necessarily any protected species” in the spot previously – nor any protected trees or hedgerows.

The application was approved by a majority.