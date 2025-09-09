All headstones across a borough’s cemeteries near to where a young boy was crushed to death by a falling memorial are to be inspected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ribble Valley Council is checking the safety of all headstones in cemeteries it manages, following the death of a young boy at a Rossendale cemetery this summer.

Headstones and memorials could be laid on the ground, if judged unsafe. Then future decisions will be needed about potential repairs, either by burial plot owners, relatives or councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action follows the death of Eli Testa in July, who suffered fatal injuries when part of a memorial fell onto him at Rawtenstall Cemetery in Rossendale.

A coroner’s inquest into Eli’s death was opened and adjourned in July, and the Health & Safety Executive notified. Information was put up at the cemetery, reminding grave owners about their responsibilities to keep memorials in safe condition.

Ribble Valley Council is responsible for Clitheroe’s Waddington Road Cemetery, which is operational, along with St Mary’s and St James’s church cemeteries, also in Clitheroe, which are no longer operational and classed as ‘closed’.

A four-year-old boy died after a gravestone fell on him at Rawtenstall Cemetery. Lancashire Police said the incident is being treated as a tragic accident | Delta Charlie

Also St Mary’s Church at Gisburn and St Bartholomew’s at Chipping, which are closed. A ‘closed’ churchyard is a Church of England burial ground that no longer has the capacity for further planned burials, according to council information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safety checks were discussed at the council’s latest Health & Housing Committee meeting, A report stated: “Having regard to the tragic incident at Rawtenstall Cemetery, Ribble Valley Council decided it was imperative that memorials in council-owned or managed cemeteries be assessed to identify if they pose an imminent danger to the public or council groundsmen.”

It referred to guidance from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management, about the definition of unstable headstones, their potential to move and the weight or force if they fell.

Council officer Andrew Dent said groundsmen have started checking the old section of Waddington Road Cemetery, because of the the old age and size of memorials. If they think a memorial is dangerous or unstable, the details will be logged and, if safe, the object will be laid down on grass and the owner contacted, if possible. Some very large memorials may have a temporary warning sign placed on them, to alert the public. Once initial checks have been done, a report will be sent to councillors.

Committee chairman Mark Hindle welcomed the report and said he has an interest in looking after cemeteries. He mentioned Roe Lee at Blackburn, which includes the grave of a Blackburn Rovers FC founder. He described that site as ‘a bit ramshackle’. In recent years, Coun Hindle has highlighted concerns about Calderstones Hospital Cemetery near Whalley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform Coun Stephen Atkinson said: “A few years ago, there was an east Lancashire town which laid headstones down. What are we doing? I would hope stones would be repaired because people have paid fees.”

Mr Dent said: “If it’s urgent, we will put the headstone down. If it’s a very large monument, we will assess it and get contractors, if needed. We’ll contact memorial owners if we can. If not, we will bring the issues to the committee. ”

He agreed with Coun Atkinson’s sentiments about repairs and fees.

Green Coun Malcolm Peplow said: “I’ve seen some stones laid down in some cemeteries, and signs asking for contact from descendants or visitors. Descendants may want to contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dent agreed but added: “Some memorials may be more difficult regarding contacts today, because they date from the 1800s. We can put up signs and council contact information. If need be, options for individual headstones will be debated by this committee.”