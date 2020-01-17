Guild Wheel users to get their own special zebra crossings in Fulwood

New priority crossings for cyclists are set to be introduced on two sections of Preston’s Guild Wheel.

The measures are a bikerider’s version of a zebra crossing – complete with Belisha beacons and roadmarkings They give cyclists priority at the point where their off-road route is cut across by a highway.

Cyclists will get priority over vehicles when they cross form one part of the Guild Wheel to the next

The features will be installed on Oliver’s Place and Pittman Way in Fulwood after Lancashire County Council’s cabinet approved the plans in an attempt to make cyclists’ journeys “safer, easier and more reliable”.

They will also incorporate a traditional zebra crossing for pedestrian use – but that will be segregated from the section for bikes by a broken white line.

Highways bosses received a lone objection to the crossing planned for Oliver’s Place on the basis that it was too close to a traditional pedestrian crossing recently introduced 150 yards away as part of the new Eastway retail park. But officers said that traffic-light controlled point was too far away from the Guild Wheel itself to persuade riders to use it.

The measures will cost £45,000, with the money coming from a capital programme to improve cycling safety.