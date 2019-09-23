Owen and Dylan Fairchild

Global Climate Strike: 16 photos from student march to Chorley Town Hall

Pupils at a Chorley high school met with Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP after they marched on the town hall to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Parklands High School pupils marched on Friday (September 20) as part of global ‘School Strike for Climate’ protests around the world – inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg. The youngsters walked from the Chorley school in Southport Road to Chorley Town Hall – the home of Chorley Council – to show leaders that they feel something needs to be done. Sir Lindsay said: "Friday’s day of action was a global event and I think it was right that our local schools chose to involve the young people of Chorley. They expressed their thoughts and informed concerns over the future of their planet – the reality is that if we can take action, then we should."

Owen and Dylan Fairchild
Protesters at St Thomas's Square
Protesters at St Thomas's Square
Imogen Sharples and Finley Butcher
