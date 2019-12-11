General Elections 2019: 'The National Health Service is just bursting at the seams,' says Lostock Hall resident

"The National Health Service is just bursting at the seams."

That is according to a Lostock Hall resident, who has claimed Brexit and the NHS are the two biggest worries of the times.

David Fletcher said he has decided not to vote in the General Elections 2019.

The Lancashire Post spoke to Lostock Hall shoppers in Hope Terrace yesterday ahead of tomorrow's General Elections to find out what issues matter the most to them.

Nigel Evans, former deputy speaker of the Commons, will contend once again for the Ribble Valley constituency, which includes Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge. The Conservative candidate has held the seat since 1992 and will compete against Chantelle Seddon (Liberal Democrat), Giles Bridge (Labour), Paul Yates (Green Party) and Tony Johnson (Independent).

Hoping the successful candidate will tackle the issues of Brexit and the NHS, Lostock Hall resident John Sisson said: "They're the two most important ones. Let's get Brexit sorted out and get the NHS back to what it used to be.

"I know from personal experience with neighbours of mine that the National Health Service is just bursting at the seams. It's not the people who work there, it's just overworked and I feel very strongly that we've got to do something about it."

Lostock Hall resident John Sisson said Brexit and the NHS are the two most important issues to him in the General Elections.

He also said the result of the Brexit referendum vote should be honoured.

"It's been going on for three and a half years. We've had a referendum; let's put the majority vote into action and take it from there, not have a second referendum or quash Article 50. I think it's been a bit of a battle for three years," John added.

Resident Geoff Snape, who also puts the two issues at the top of his list, said the NHS needs more funding and better management.

He also said that the future Prime Minister must take decisive action over Brexit.

Geoff Snape, of Lostock Hall, said the future Prime Minister needs to take decisive action over Brexit.

"We need to get out of this Brexit fiasco," he added.

"It's got to go one way or another, no dilly dallying. It's been going on for long enough."

But not everyone in the town plans to vote tomorrow.

Resident David Fletcher said the nation has been "betrayed" over Brexit, adding: "I won't be voting. I've always voted previously; I've always voted Labour but I'm just so disgusted with all the politicians today, I doubt very much I'd be voting for any of them. I don't think Corbyn or Johnson are fit for office and this must be the worst Parliament we've ever had."