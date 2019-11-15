General Election candidates announced for Lancaster and Morecambe

The full list of General Election candidates for the Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale constituencies has been announced following the close of nominations.

The Lancaster & Fleetwood candidates are:

Caroline St Joan Jackson – Green Party

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrat

Leanne Michelle Murray – Brexit Party

Cat Smith – Labour Party

Gabrielle Louise Thistlethwaite – Conservative Party

For Morecambe & Lunesdale the candidates are:

Chloe Alexandra Germaine Buckley – Green Party

Darren Keith Clifford – Independent

Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party

Owen Thomas Lambert – Liberal Democrat

David Thomas Morris – Conservative Party

If you’re not already registered to vote it only takes five minutes at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The registration deadline to be able to vote in the General Election is Tuesday November 26.

In South Lakeland, the candidates for Westmorland & Lonsdale are:

James Airey – Conservative Party

Phillip John Black – Labour Party

Steven Paul Bolton – Brexit Party

Tim Farron – Liberal Democrats