General Election 2019: What we know about Preston's candidates so far and how to register to vote

The UK is set for a December 12 General Election and campaigning is already heating up.

At a vote on October 30, MPs voted 438 to 20 to hold a snap General Election.

The UK is set for a December General Election (Getty Images)

Proposed by the ruling Conservative Party, the vote had been rejected in recent weeks due to mistrust of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with MPs from opposition parties fearing that an election would be used to force Brexit legislation through Parliament.

The poll will be the fifth nationwide vote in four years, and the third general election.

The latest election comes just two-and-a-half years after the last election which saw former Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in parliament.

How many MPs does Preston have?

Preston is made up of just one United Kingdom Parliament constituency; Preston.

Who are the city’s current MPs and how have they voted on Brexit?

Preston's two constituencies are currently represented by one Labour MP and one Conservative MP.

Here’s a look at the two MPs' 2017 majority and how they voted on Brexit.

Preston: Sir Mark Hendrick (Labour)

Majority: 15,723

- He has generally voted for UK membership of the EU according to They Work For You

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 67.32% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Wyre and Preston North: Ben Wallace (Conservative)

Majority: 12,246

- He has almost always voted against UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You

- Voted for the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 85.50% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Who’s running for the 2019 General Election?

Candidates for the upcoming General Election have yet to be confirmed,

According to Who Can I Vote For, however, the following candidates will likely stand for election in Preston an Wyre and Preston North.

Preston

Neil Darby, Liberal Democrats

Wyre and Preston North

John Potter, Liberal Democrats

Ruth Norbury, Green Party

How can I register to vote?

The quickest way to register is online. You will need you National Insurance number to hand.

If you're a British citizen living abroad, and you want to vote in England, Scotland or Wales, you will need your passport, too.

Head to the Government's registration page. The process should only take about five minutes.

The deadline to register is midnight on 26 November.