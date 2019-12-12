General Election 2019: What does the exit poll predict will happen in Lancashire?

The Conservative party is on course for a good night in Lancashire - and the rest of the country - if an exit poll turns out to be correct.
The BBC/Sky/ITV poll suggests the Tories could win 368 seats nationally - giving them a majority of 86 in the House of Commons.
But what about here in Lancashire?
The poll, as reported by the BBC, predicts two seats in the county could turn blue as the Conservatives are poised to win Blackpool South and Hyndburn from Labour.
Two constituencies - Burnley and West Lancashire - were too close to call, while the other 12 seats are predicted to go the same way as the 2017 election.
The results in Lancashire, according to the exit poll:
Blackburn - LABOUR HOLD
Blackpool North and Cleveleys - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Blackpool South - CONSERVATIVE GAIN
Burnley - TOO CLOSE TO CALL
Chorley - SPEAKER WIN
Fylde - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Hyndburn - CONSERVATIVE GAIN
Lancaster and Fleetwood - LABOUR HOLD
Morecambe and Lunesdale - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Pendle - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Preston - LABOUR HOLD
Ribble Valley - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Rossendale and Darwen - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
South Ribble - CONSERVATIVE HOLD
West Lancashire - TOO CLOSE TO CALL
Wyre and Preston North - CONSERVATIVE HOLD