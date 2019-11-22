General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale

Have your say

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.

These are the confirmed candidates standing in Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale.

Will you be voting?

The Lancaster & Fleetwood candidates are:

Caroline St Joan Jackson – Green Party

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrat

Leanne Michelle Murray – Brexit Party

Cat Smith – Labour Party

Gabrielle Louise Thistlethwaite – Conservative Party

For Morecambe & Lunesdale the candidates are:

Chloe Alexandra Germaine Buckley – Green Party

Darren Keith Clifford – Independent

Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party

Owen Thomas Lambert – Liberal Democrat

David Thomas Morris – Conservative Party