General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.
These are the confirmed candidates standing in Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale.
The Lancaster & Fleetwood candidates are:
Caroline St Joan Jackson – Green Party
Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrat
Leanne Michelle Murray – Brexit Party
Cat Smith – Labour Party
Gabrielle Louise Thistlethwaite – Conservative Party
For Morecambe & Lunesdale the candidates are:
Chloe Alexandra Germaine Buckley – Green Party
Darren Keith Clifford – Independent
Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party
Owen Thomas Lambert – Liberal Democrat
David Thomas Morris – Conservative Party