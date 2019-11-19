General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.
These are the confirmed candidates standing in Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen
::BLACKBURN
Kate Hollern - Labour
Claire Gill - Conservative Party
Beth Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats
Reza Hossain - Green Party
Rick Moore - Brexit Party
Rizwan Ali Shah - Independent
::BURNLEY
Antony Higginbotham - Conservative Party
Julie Cooper - Labour
Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats
Charlie Briggs - Independent Party
Karen Entwistle - Independent
Stewart Scott - Brexit Party
Laura Fisk - Green Party
::HYNDBURN
Graham Jones - Labour
Sara Britcliffe - Conservative Party
Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats
Katrina Brockbank - Green Party
Gregory Butt - Brexit Party
::PENDLE
Azhar Ali - Labour
Gordon Lishman - Liberal Democrats
Clare Hales - Green Party
John Barry Richardson - Independent
::RIBBLE VALLEY
Giles Bridge - Labour Party
Nigel Evans - Conservative Party
Tony Johnson - Independent
Chantelle Seddon - Liberal Democrats
Paul Yates - Green Party
::ROSSENDALE AND DARWEN
Alyson Barnes - Labour
Jake Berry - Conservative Party
Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats
Sarah Hall - Green Party