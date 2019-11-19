General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen

Have your say

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.

These are the confirmed candidates standing in Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen

Will you be voting?

::BLACKBURN

Kate Hollern - Labour

Claire Gill - Conservative Party

Beth Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats

Reza Hossain - Green Party

Rick Moore - Brexit Party

Rizwan Ali Shah - Independent

::BURNLEY

Antony Higginbotham - Conservative Party

Julie Cooper - Labour

Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats

Charlie Briggs - Independent Party

Karen Entwistle - Independent

Stewart Scott - Brexit Party

Laura Fisk - Green Party

::HYNDBURN

Graham Jones - Labour

Sara Britcliffe - Conservative Party

Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats

Katrina Brockbank - Green Party

Gregory Butt - Brexit Party

::PENDLE

Azhar Ali - Labour

Gordon Lishman - Liberal Democrats

Clare Hales - Green Party

John Barry Richardson - Independent

::RIBBLE VALLEY

Giles Bridge - Labour Party

Nigel Evans - Conservative Party

Tony Johnson - Independent

Chantelle Seddon - Liberal Democrats

Paul Yates - Green Party

::ROSSENDALE AND DARWEN

Alyson Barnes - Labour

Jake Berry - Conservative Party

Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats

Sarah Hall - Green Party