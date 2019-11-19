General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.

::BLACKBURN

Kate Hollern - Labour

Claire Gill - Conservative Party

Beth Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats

Reza Hossain - Green Party

Rick Moore - Brexit Party

Rizwan Ali Shah - Independent

::BURNLEY

Antony Higginbotham - Conservative Party

Julie Cooper - Labour

Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats

Charlie Briggs - Independent Party

Karen Entwistle - Independent

Stewart Scott - Brexit Party

Laura Fisk - Green Party

::HYNDBURN

Graham Jones - Labour

Sara Britcliffe - Conservative Party

Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats

Katrina Brockbank - Green Party

Gregory Butt - Brexit Party

::PENDLE

Azhar Ali - Labour

Gordon Lishman - Liberal Democrats

Clare Hales - Green Party

John Barry Richardson - Independent

::RIBBLE VALLEY

Giles Bridge - Labour Party

Nigel Evans - Conservative Party

Tony Johnson - Independent

Chantelle Seddon - Liberal Democrats

Paul Yates - Green Party

::ROSSENDALE AND DARWEN

Alyson Barnes - Labour

Jake Berry - Conservative Party

Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats

Sarah Hall - Green Party