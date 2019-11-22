General Election 2019: the odds for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble seats

The United Kingdom goes to the polls next month for the country’s third General Election in four years.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn are the chief contenders to enter Number 10, with the leader of the Conservatives fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the country’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

The UK goes to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'' is an outsider, with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Local odds

At the 2017 General Election Labour won Preston by a majority of 15,793. Bookies are expecting a similar result at this election, offering odds of 1/100 for a Labour victory. Conservatives 12/1 and Liberal Democrats 25/1 to cause a major upset.

The Conservatives are expected to retain the seat of Wyre and Preston North with odds of 1/25, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats are backed at 10/1 and 40/1 respectively.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will face just two candidates in Chorley and is backed at 1/500 to retain his seat. Independent candidate Mark Brexit-Smith is lumped with odds of 66/1, while the Green Party are even less fancied at 150/1.

South Ribble is expected to be a slightly closer affair with the Conservative Party backed at 1/20, Labour 7/1 and Liberal Democrats 25/1.

Note: these odds were taken from paddypower.com and are accurate as of November 22, 2019.