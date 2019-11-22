General Election 2019: the odds for Lancaster and Fleetwood seat

The United Kingdom goes to the polls next month for the country’s third General Election in four years.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn are the chief contenders to enter Number 10, with the leader of the Conservatives fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the country’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

The UK goes to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'' is an outsider, with odds of 33/1.

According to Paddy Power, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Local odds

At the 2017 General Election Lancaster and Fleetwood was claimed by the Labour Party by a majority of 6,661.

And MP Cat Smith has been backed to retain the seat by Paddy Power.

The bookmakers are offering odds of 4/9 for the seat to be won by Labour. The Conservative Party are by no means an outside bet however - they’ve been listed as 5/4, while the Liberal Democrats are outsiders at 50/1.

Note: these odds were taken from paddypower.com and are accurate as of November 22, 2019.