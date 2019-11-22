General Election 2019: Results for Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale

These are the general election results for Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale
The Lancaster & Fleetwood candidates are:
Caroline St Joan Jackson – Green Party 1,396
Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrat 2,018
Leanne Michelle Murray – Brexit Party 1,817
Cat Smith – Labour Party 21,184
Gabrielle Louise Thistlethwaite – Conservative Party 18,804
For Morecambe & Lunesdale the candidates are:
Chloe Alexandra Germaine Buckley – Green Party 938
Darren Keith Clifford – Independent 548
Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party 17,571
Owen Thomas Lambert – Liberal Democrat 2,328
David Thomas Morris – Conservative Party 23,925