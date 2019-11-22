General Election 2019: Results for Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale

Have your say

These are the general election results for Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale

The Lancaster & Fleetwood candidates are:

Caroline St Joan Jackson – Green Party 1,396

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrat 2,018

Leanne Michelle Murray – Brexit Party 1,817

Cat Smith – Labour Party 21,184

Gabrielle Louise Thistlethwaite – Conservative Party 18,804

For Morecambe & Lunesdale the candidates are:

Chloe Alexandra Germaine Buckley – Green Party 938

Darren Keith Clifford – Independent 548

Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party 17,571

Owen Thomas Lambert – Liberal Democrat 2,328

David Thomas Morris – Conservative Party 23,925