General Election 2019: Results for Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen

These are the general election results for Blackburn, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Darwen
::BLACKBURN
Kate Hollern - Labour 29,040
Claire Gill - Conservative Party 10,736
Beth Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats 1,130
Reza Hossain - Green Party 741
Rick Moore - Brexit Party 2,770
Rizwan Ali Shah - Independent 319
::BURNLEY
Antony Higginbotham - Conservative Party 15,720
Julie Cooper - Labour 14,368
Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats 3,501
Charlie Briggs - Independent Party 1,162
Karen Entwistle - Independent 132
Stewart Scott - Brexit Party 3,362
Laura Fisk - Green Party 739
::HYNDBURN
Graham Jones - Labour 17,614
Sara Britcliffe - Conservative Party 20,565
Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats 1,226
Katrina Brockbank - Green Party 845
Gregory Butt - Brexit Party 2,156
::PENDLE
Azhar Ali - Labour 17,890
Andrew Stephenson - Conservative Party 24,076
Gordon Lishman - Liberal Democrats 1,548
Clare Hales - Green Party 678
John Barry Richardson - Independent 268
::RIBBLE VALLEY
Giles Bridge - Labour Party 14,907
Nigel Evans - Conservative Party 33,346
Tony Johnson - Independent 551
Chantelle Seddon - Liberal Democrats 4,776
Paul Yates - Green Party 1,704
::ROSSENDALE AND DARWEN
Alyson Barnes - Labour 18,048
Jake Berry - Conservative Party 27,570
Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats 2,011
Sarah Hall - Green Party 1,193