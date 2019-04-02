Flag Market events in Preston set for later finishes - if council gets its way

One of Preston’s premier events spaces is looking to extend its operating hours as it gears up for another summer of events.

Preston Council Community and Business Services has lodged plans with its own licensing department to keep events at the Flag Market alive and kicking until midnight.

2018: Preston held its annual LGBT Pride Festival on the Flag Market. Special Constables Paul Taylor (left) and Conor Miller get some fencing tuition from Say Two Productions

The notice states the council wishes to “vary the operating hours for plays, films, boxing or wrestling events, live music, recorded music, performance of dance and anything of a similar description” to 9am to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

READ MORE: Preston’s Flag Market buzzing with food, music and dancing at Standing Together Against Racism event

The council’s current licence for the square, issued in 2007, already has the green light for the aforementioned events but with a 10.30pm finish, Sunday to Friday, and an 11.30pm finish on Saturdays.

The Flag Market is one of the city’s most popular venues due to its location in front of the Harris Museum.

READ MORE: Festival link-up to boost offering at this year's Lancashire Encounter event in Preston

Over the years it has hosted hundreds of events entertaining thousands of people including Chinese New Year celebrations; annual wrestling shows from Preston City Wrestling (PCW); the Caribbean Carnival King and Queen competition; Remembrance Sunday services; and the Preston Mela celebrating South Asian culture.

Preston Remembrance Sunday Service at the Flag Market last year

The council has until Monday, April 22 to submit representations to the licensing department.