FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT...Preston Market Quarter's next step

Following the opening of Preston's new market hall last week, here is what will be happening next...

1. The city’s new market hall opened last month but it represents just the first stage of the Markets Quarter masterplan. Works will soon start on the next phase.

2. The major plan includes a cinema and restaurant complex with a target completion date of late 2019/early 2020, with big restaurant chains queueing up, the council says.

3. Demolition works will soon start on the old market hall and the adjacent car park to make way for the next phase.Teams are expected to be on site for between six and nine months.

4. The cinema - including 11 screens - will be operated by Light Cinemas which also runs similar facilities in Bolton, Stockport, Sheffield and New Brighton.

5. The loss of the market car park will be mitigated by a new parking facility at Penny Street, the council has said, along with the expected full opening of the bus station car park.