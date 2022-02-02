An opening date for the new state-of-the-art surgery in Preston Road - which is also carbon neutral - is not yet confirmed but Chorley Council say it is just a matter of weeks before its GPs greet their first patients in one of its 10 consultation rooms.

Coun Mark Clifford, who represents Clayton and Whittle on the county and borough councils, said the new surgery is something "the whole community can be proud of".

He said: "It’s great to see the new Whittle Surgery taking shape. Just a few short weeks to wait until it’s completed and the doors flung open to treat our communities health needs.

"With 10 consultation rooms, two treatment rooms and loads of parking, I’m sure the super surgery will be a tremendous success.

"I for one feel very proud of what we have achieved here."

1. An opening date for the new state-of-the-art surgery in Preston Road is not yet confirmed but Chorley Council say it is just a matter of weeks before it opens Photo Sales

2. The site has seen a flurry of activity with tradesmen hard at work creating 10 consultation rooms, two treatment rooms and a new car park for patients Photo Sales

3. Chorley Council said the previous Whittle GP surgery had outgrown its current premises and suffered from limited car parking spaces, whereas the new surgery will have capacity to take on new patients Photo Sales

4. The building scheme is being directly developed by Chorley Council working with builders Rayner Rowen Construction Limited and will be carbon-neutral with solar power, and the use of energy-efficient materials for the construction Photo Sales