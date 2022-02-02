An opening date for the new state-of-the-art surgery in Preston Road - which is also carbon neutral - is not yet confirmed but Chorley Council say it is just a matter of weeks before its GPs greet their first patients in one of its 10 consultation rooms.
Coun Mark Clifford, who represents Clayton and Whittle on the county and borough councils, said the new surgery is something "the whole community can be proud of".
He said: "It’s great to see the new Whittle Surgery taking shape. Just a few short weeks to wait until it’s completed and the doors flung open to treat our communities health needs.
"With 10 consultation rooms, two treatment rooms and loads of parking, I’m sure the super surgery will be a tremendous success.
"I for one feel very proud of what we have achieved here."