First look around the £8.4 million digital hub opening in the heart of Chorley

The £8.4m Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, across from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, is now open for the digital and creative industry across central Lancashire. The site is owned and managed by Chorley Council, with £4.1m of the building funded by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund. The hub will have a high capacity server and super-speed broadband, hot desks, micro pods, flexible desks and more traditional office suites, as well as a mix of meeting and training rooms for workshop facilities and networking.

