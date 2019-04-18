Fines for littering, graffiti, and flyposting in Preston almost double to £150

Have your say

Fines for offences including littering and graffiti have almost doubled in Preston.

Preston Council's Cabinet agreed to increase Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fees for littering, graffiti, flyposting, and unauthorised distribution of free matter to £150 at Wednesday's (April 17) meeting.

Beforehand the fine was £80.

A council spokesman said: "An FPN is now £150 (early payment within seven days of £75) for littering (including littering from vehicles, graffiti, flyposting, [and] unauthorised distribution of free matter."

The early payment used to be £50 before yesterday's increase.