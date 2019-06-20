'Extra £5 million spending power' could come to Chorley thanks to a new housing development

A housebuilder is looking to gather hundreds of residents' views over plans to build 180 new homes in rural Chorley - plans it claims could bring extra spending powers of £5 million to the area.

Gladman Developments has issued more than 600 information leaflets to homes and business in Euxton after revealing plans to build up to 180 homes on land between School Lane and Pear Tree Lane with up to 30 per cent affordable housing.

An illustration of the homes (Gladman Developments)

Gladman believes new homes “will enhance the village and support its existing services and facilities”.

It comes three years after the business lost a national planning appeal to build up to 165 homes on the same plot of land after Chorley Council's Development Control Committee rejected the development.

Euxton Parish Council has publicised the consultation, leading to concerns from the general public over increasingly competitive school places, GP and dentist capacity, and increased road congestion.

Gladman accepts there are “some concerns” with traffic, with the company adding its specialist highways consultants will work with Lancashire County Council to “ensure the development can be accommodated”.

A map of where the homes could be built in Euxton

It adds: "Often people are concerned that the proposed new development will put pressure on the local services.

"As a result, financial contributions will be made where there is a need to increase capacity in these services, such as the local schools and GP surgery."

The business adds that the proposal, which would have road access off School Lane, could bring spending power of £5 million to the area.

A spokesman said: "After some preliminary research, taking into account the increase in people working from home, the proposed development could lead to a significant boost in local spending and a potential reduction in commuter levels to surrounding employment areas.

"There is an indication that the gross spending power of the new residents could be in excess of £4.9 million each year, a proportion of which will be spent in the locality."

Parish council chairman, Coun Katrina Reed, confirmed that the matter is set to be discussed at tonight's night’s parish council meeting (Wednesday, June 20).

Details of the parish council’s response to the plans are expected to be published in due course.

No planning application for the development has of yet been submitted.

To take part in the consultation visit www.your-views.co.uk/euxton. Alternatively, contact by email at comments@your-views.co.uk (use 'Euxton' as the subject line)

You can also write to the business at:

Your Views; Euxton

Gladman House,

Alexandria Way,

Congleton,

Cheshire,

CW12 1LB