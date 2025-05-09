Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Reform UK’s accomplishments in the recent local elections, including securing an overall majority in Lancashire and control of the county council, it’s safe to assume that the UK has a new major party ready to generate shockwaves. By Adam Howard

But after entering the latest round of elections with zero council seats and ending with an astonishing 677, what can their resounding success be attributed to?

While some feel their rapid gains are down to their hard-nosed immigration policies, desire to cut taxes and a strong willingness to improve the country’s failing public services, others believe their success is more a result of the other’s parties inability to deliver their main policies time after time.

Simply put, many are losing faith and struggling to see a world where Labour or the Conservative are able to move the country forward. This is reflected in both their results, whereby Labour lost 187 seats and the Tories an even greater 674 from 2021. Labour failed to record zero votes at all in 81 electoral wards- mostly within Cornwall and Wiltshire councils.

There was also a controversial by-election in Runcorn and Helsby- where Reform’s Sarah Pochin became the party’s fifth MP after defeating Labour candidate Karen Shore by only six votes after a recount.

Reform UK swept into power in Nottinghamshire, winning 40 seats on the county council.

On the streets of Preston, a host of voters expressed their own frustration with the traditional mainstream parties.

“They’ve [Reform] got popular opinion behind them; people are fed up of Labour because they’ve not come through with anything they had said they’d do. So they voted Reform as a sort of ‘get back’ towards Labour”, one voter suggested. If they keep their promises, people will vote for them. If they don’t, people will not vote for them. It’s as simple as that.”

Another voter shared a similar sentiment and said: “I think people have become disillusioned, predominantly by the mainstream parties. There’s been a lot of vested interests with these politicians over the years, where they’ve financially benefited themselves by pushing certain agendas.

“Truth given, I think if most people knew the benefits of voting Reform, would vote for them.”

Reform UK, it seems, offers many people an alternative approach daring to ‘shake up’ and reinvent the current political system. A system that is arguably dividing opinion more than ever before, a short period into Keir Starmer’s reign as prime minister.

Two-party politics as we know it might be about to end…