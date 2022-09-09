Eden Project North: Morecambe MP says he has 'full confidence' in getting funding under new Government
Morecambe’s MP says he is confident the town’s Eden Project funding bid will be successful under the new government.
Following the appointment of Liz Truss as the new PM, David Morris said he had already spoken with the new Secretary of State to make sure Eden North was on his agenda.
Mr Morris said: “Eden Project Morecambe is in the final stage. The Eden Project have submitted a bid to the Levelling Up fund, signed off as a priority bid for the area.
"The Levelling Up fund already has money allocated from a previous budget and the department are currently checking the bid before they make a funding announcement of which applications have been successful in the autumn.
“The new Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke has already been supportive of the project in his previous job as Northern Powerhouse Minister and helped the project progress to a funding bid in his previous role.
"I have spoken with the new Secretary of State, to congratulate him on his appointment and to ensure Eden Project Morecambe is in the forefront of his mind on his first day in the new job.
"I have also had some positive discussions with the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who I know also supports Eden Project Morecambe.
"I have full confidence we will secure a positive announcement in autumn.”
A spokesman for the Eden Project said: “A £50m bid to the Levelling Up Fund was submitted by Lancaster City Council for Eden Project North last month (August) and we await the Government’s decision on whether the bid has been successful.
"We are confident that the bid makes a strong case for investment and that Eden Project North will provide an economic, environmental and cultural boost to the North West region, providing excellent value for money for the taxpayer.”
A spokesman for Morecambe BID said: “Morecambe Business Improvement District has full faith that Eden North will receive government approval later this autumn.
“As a Levelling Up infrastructure project it shines out and can help insulate the district in the next few years as it will provide employment for up 200 construction workers and staff and all the benefits that flow from that into the local economy, as well as the ensuing investment that will come from having a world-class attraction in Morecambe.”