Disabled men from Leyland told they were being made homeless - tomorrow

Two young adults with learning disabilities were given less than a week to leave their home after the company which cares for them announced it was stopping the service it provides them.

The charity United Response provides round-the-clock support at shared accommodation schemes across Lancashire.

Stuart Richardson, who was told he was being evicted tomorrow

The company advised families in March that it would be withdrawing from its contract with Lancashire County Council within three to six months.

But that timetable has suddenly been accelerated at a shared house in Chorley, where the two residents who live there discovered on Monday afternoon that they would have to vacate the property by Friday lunchtime.

However, when the Post got in touch with United Response to highlight the distress caused, they agreed last night to extend that deadline until May 8.

Stuart Richardson and Matthew Ball have been living together at the house for the past nine years - supported by care staff from United Response.

Eileen Thompson is angry that her son, who has Downs Syndrome,is being evicted from his shared housing accommodation.

Stuart’s mother, Eileen Thompson, says her 27-year-old son struggles to cope with change - especially at such short notice.

He learned of the news while he was on holiday with his sister.

“He doesn’t understand, he thinks he has done something wrong and is very upset by it all.

“He just keeps saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’.

“Stuart doesn’t transition well.

“He likes to know people and routine is very important to him.

“He has a whiteboard with all his weekly activities on and if you go off script, you’ll get a reaction.

“He communicates best with pictures - so while he was away, his sister had to show him a house with a picture of him and Matthew standing outside and a cross through it.

“Then she showed him an image of two separate houses - with Stuart at the front door of one and Matthew outside the other.”

The family first learned of the company’s plans when Stuart himself received a letter last month - even though he has Down’s Syndrome and is unable to read.

His father, Keith Richardson, says he has been having sleepless nights about what the future holds for his son.

“If he were an ordinary tenant like anybody else, he would have more rights than he does as the vulnerable person that he is,” Keith reflects.

The family had already been planning to find alternative accommodation for Stuart, because they were growing increasingly dissatisfied with the care he was being given.

But they did not want to have to carry out that search against the clock.

Keith said: “It’s extremely upsetting and so frustrating. I just feel so sorry for Stuart because he doesn’t understand.

“The problem with United Response has been that the staff don’t seem able to manage Stuart.

“He can be challenging, but if you are firm with him and take practical steps, you can take him out without too much trouble.”

But because Stuart was deemed a flight risk, his family says he has been increasingly kept indoors - meaning that he has been missing out on recent matches at his beloved Bolton Wanderers.

And his mum has worried that his personal care needs have also gone unmet.

“They don’t support him with his showering and shaving, they just send him into the bathroom, he pours shampoo on his head and sticks it under the shower for a few seconds. Then he comes out and says, ‘I’m done’ and they just accept that - so he ended up with psoriasis on his scalp,” Eileen says.

Stuart’s family are now going to use a personal budget for Stuart’s care to source accommodation and carers directly.

They have found a suitable house, but it won’t be ready until next month - so he faces returning home to live with one of his parents.

“No adult would want that - he just keeps saying ‘no’,” Eileen says.

Meanwhile, Stuart’s housemate of nearly a decade, Matthew Ball, faces even more uncertainty.

His family has been told there is no emergency respite available for when he has to leave his home at the end of the week.

“Nobody seems to be helping us,” Matthew’s mum, Glenda Ball, says.

“The emergency care from the county council is not available for somebody facing an emergency.

“There is a residential placement open for him in Preston or Blackburn - but we would have to commit to a six-week stay.

“He’d be highly confused to go somewhere like that for so long with people he doesn’t know,” she adds.

Matthew has the rare Angelman Syndrome, which has left him non-verbal and with severe learning difficulties.

Like Stuart, he finds change unsettling.

“He remembers everyone and everywhere - and he has lived in that house for so long.

“So we have had to tell him he is going on a little holiday, “ Glenda says.

“They’re basically throwing him out on the street - it’s appalling,” she says.

"There are good staff there at the moment who are willing to do the shifts and we’ve even said we’ll care for Matthew to cover any gaps in the rotas.

“That is a temporary solution until we can arrange something else.

“There is a line in their letter to us which really grinds me.

“It says that they want to reassure us that Matthew will not be without support during the transition process.

“But that’s just a lie - they’re not doing that.”

What care provider United Response says:

Julia Casserly, North Divisional Director for United Response, said:

“We are committed to providing bespoke care to people with learning disabilities and autism right across England and Wales.

“It was therefore a very sad and difficult decision in early February for the charity to give notice on a number of support services in Lancashire and to withdraw from delivering care in this area.

“We have agreed with Lancashire Council that we would do this gradually over the six months from early February.

“Our decision was based on a number of factors including difficulties in recruiting staff and concerns that the funding for these services was no longer sufficient.

“Once we had notified the council we wrote separately to people we support and their families and also updated staff working at the services.

“From the outset we stressed to the council that we considered Lakeland Gardens in Chorley to be the highest priority for a new care provider.

“This was because of staffing issues there and our subsequent concerns of not being able to provide safe levels of shift cover during our notice period.

“We continued to keep them aware of concerns during the weeks that followed and on April 5 told them we would be unable to fully staff the service and guarantee safe support for the full notice period.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring that a safe service is available for the two gentlemen and therefore jointly agreed with the council on April 10 to retain three existing members of staff at Lakeland Gardens until May.

“We await news from the council on details of a new care provider beyond May for both gentlemen and will continue to support a smooth transition for the people supported and their families.

“Meanwhile, we are investigating as a matter of urgency the concerns about quality of support that have been raised and will share our findings with the families and the council.”

What county council is saying:

Ian Crabtree, Lancashire County Council’s director of adult services, said: “United Response have taken the decision to cease operating their supported living services in Lancashire for adults with a learning disability.

“Ensuring everyone has safe and effective support and accommodation is our absolute priority.

“We’re working closely with NHS organisations to help everyone find suitable accommodation and holding weekly meetings to manage the transfer arrangements to new providers.

“Everyone affected has been allocated a social worker or health worker and we aim to keep individuals affected, their families and advocates fully informed and involved throughout the process.”