Details of the funeral for former Preston Council leader Peter Rankin have been released

Arrangements have been made for the civic funeral for former Preston Council leader Peter Rankin.

The funeral celebrating the life of the Honorary Alderman will take place at 11:30am on Monday, June 25, at St John's Minster.

A spokesman from Preston Council said: “The Rankin family warmly welcomes all who wish to attend, to join them in remembering Peter Rankin at this service.

“In lieu of flowers, Peter’s family has asked for donations to Rosemere Cancer Centre or Marie Curie, through Martin’s Funeral Directors.

"Further information from martin@martinsthefuneraldirectors.co.uk or phone 01772 782121.”

Peter, pictured, died at his home on Sunday after battling a brain tumour.

In the meantime a book of condolence is available to sign at the town hall, with an online version also available to sign on the council’s website.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has also paid his respects to the “hugely respected figure”, saying that “under Peter’s long leadership of the council, Preston was named our UK Council of the Year and a ground-breaking project brought jobs and money back into the local economy”.

Peter is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn.