David Icke reveals how the few control the many...

David Icke - in an exclusive interview with the Lancashire Post - continues his chat with Henry Widdas about life, the universe and everything.
In the second of a series of audio features, the world-famous investigative journalist talks about the mechanics of a global network he says is dictating the direction of human society.
To listen to part one of the interview click here: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/david-icke-tells-it-like-it-is-and-all-is-not-what-it-seems-1-9176522
And to read Henry Widdas's review of David Icke's UK Tour date at Southport, click here... https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/being-red-pilled-by-david-icke-has-never-been-so-entertaining-and-terrifying-1-9120860
Let us know what you think in the comments below.