Councillors to debate plans for build of 147 homes in Grimsargh

Have your say

Councillors will debate plans for a build of 147 homes in Grimsargh.

It comes as an application lays out detailed proposals for 8.05ha land off Preston Road.

Planning documents from applicant Siobhan Sweeney of Story Homes go into the lay out of the housing development.

They state: “Vehicular access would be taken from two points off Preston Road.

"The dwellings would be laid out in a series of cul-de-sacs off a central circular road running through the site from each entrance point to the other.

“The proposed 147 dwellings would be comprised of a mixture of one, two, three, four and five bed detached, semi-detached, mews dwellings and apartments.

"Twelve of those house types would be two storeys in height, and two blocks of apartments would be three storey.

"Fifty one of the dwellings would be affordable and would be located at five different positions throughout the scheme.

“Parking would be provided via private driveways and parking bays.

"An area of public open space is proposed to the southern boundary of the site, with a children’s play area. Two ponds are proposed.”

Grimsargh Parish Council made no objections to the build but registered its disappointment at the lack of bungalows and urged the applicants to include footpaths in the development.

At least 23 residents lodged objections against the plans citing the negative impact on traffic and parking, among their other concerns.

The application will be discussed at a planning meeting at Town Hall tomorrow.